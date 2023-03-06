What's new

Pakistan must provide support to its true allies in Afghanistan: Dr Latif Pedram and Tajiks.

Dr Latif Pedram is an ethnic Tajik who is the leader of the National Congress party of Afghanistan and the former member of parliament from Badakhshan.

He has consistently expressed his views that he and the Tajiks of Afghanistan/Khorosan do not seek any animosity with Pakistan at all, and do not support the separatist goals and hatred of Pakistan and it's people, like the others in Afghanistan are hell-bent on.

Dr Latif Pedram exclaims that the paritionist goals of Pakistan are a zionist project and the Tajiks stand firmly against it.

He strongly advocates for national unity on the condition of equal share of power between all ethnic groups, and not only for some individuals/ethnicities.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1620791239980498944

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632676911599038465

We should stand firmly with such parties that seek to form a peaceful and co-operative government that is fair to all stakeholders and ethnicities, rather than Pashtun chauvinists and ultranationalists who do not mind seeing the region burn down for their own selfish goals.

Opinions on the above? It seems that soon the Taliban project will prove to be an incredible failure as the little pro-Pak sentiments die out or are forced out by the overwhelming organic hatred based in Afghan society and history. This makes the oppressed Tajik ethnicity a natural ally against a common enemy.

It seems like a no-brainer to me. A Tajik government which will naturally be more progressive will prevent the emboldened sentiment of Pashtun ethno-ultranationalists and chauvinists we are witnessing today.

The Afghan pashtuns are unreliable and untrustworthy. Taliban is a failed experiment.

Pakistan should build ties with other groups like these and minimize the space Iran and India have.
 

