The media picked up on two things at the Arab-American Islamic summit held in May 2017. One that Pakistan was not mentioned even once. And the other was of course that Iran was, many times, in the most unflattering of terms. While the first has been seen a source of concern, the second should not really concern us. Yet it does.The new American President on his first visit to Saudi Arabia arrived with a speech that was on point which rolled back all the vitriol and hate-filled rhetoric that he previously showed for Muslims. He hit all the right notes and named all the nations either allied with the U.S. in the fight against terror or have been in the terrorist’s crosshairs at some point; all except one.Regardless of the optics, Pakistan’s role in eradicating extremism and its efforts in stabilizing the region cannot be undermined by one speech and a single snub.Back home the deliberate oversight has been termed as a failure of Pakistan’s foreign policy . The Pakistani PM was criticised for being a silent spectator to this display of indifference and mocked for being publicly sidelined at the summit . Did Trump’s speech really damage Pakistan’s efforts to convince the world that we are seriously fighting terrorists, as one media outlet appeared to suggest? Does it strengthen the narrative of Pakistan’s regional isolation gleefully peddled by India?Read more: The reason why Trump ignored Pakistan Pakistan needs to take stock of its changing importance in the world and whyRegardless of the optics, Pakistan’s role in eradicating extremism and its efforts in stabilizing the region cannot be undermined by one speech and a single snub. But such incidents can serve as an indicator of where it stands on the geostrategic totem pole. And that should allow policy makers an opportunity to re-examine the parameters of their diplomatic outreach.While a Pakistani General may lead IMAFT – the Islamic coalition against terror styled on NATO and Pakistan tops the list of terror hit nations – clearly, this alone is not a guarantee of a seat at the head table. The actions of the Saudis and Americans viewed in a broader context reflect an array of considerations that drive their exclusionary agenda. India is always placed ahead in every aspect – it is a pawn to checkmate China’s growing designs, an investment magnet for US entrepreneurs, and perhaps a constant thorn in Pakistan’s side to keep it occupied on the border and in line to prevent it from getting too big for its boots.The Indian spy reportedly used Iran as a launchpad for his subversive activities.India’s growing bluster proves it receives a sympathetic ear for its Kashmiri misadventures and border provocations. Its willingness to take Pakistan to task and to the ICJ for capturing an Indian spy/saboteur shows its confidence in the system is not misplaced. Its boasts of meddling in Balochistan and ownership of its role in once breaking apart Pakistan should prove that it does not care for the effects on the tide of global opinion.It would be wise to heed the writing on the wall and take note of the evolving power play. Yet, Pakistan cannot be seen through the prism of KSA’s perceived inhospitality or have its worth gauged by a Trumpesque handshake.