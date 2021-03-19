Pakistan must fully participate in global tech revolution, says PM Imran

In order to participate in global technology a lot of work needs to be done within very short period of time but I am afraid we might still be behind the other nations, because the gaps in between Pakistan and others are massive.



Pakistan didn't invest enough towards technology and technical institutes in past decades. Therefore, we will always will try to catch up with the rest of the world. However, it shouldn't stop us at all and that why I acknowledge the great strategic initiative of Khan's Govt which they took in form of Special technology zones - STZs. This should and will (Inshallah) aid for GDP growth.



IT can grow more faster then other industries, because its cost is low and output is high, all you need is software developers, database admin, ERP experts, Security engineers and Network Admin along with software architects sitting in a building and generating capital for themselves and for the country. Icing on the cake, Pakistan has abundance of youth under the age of 30 (or under 35) - so its a win-win scenario for all.



However, in order to have a IT based work-force, Pakistan needs technical experts in all the above said branches of IT. How will this be doable? Through IT universities and colleges (at lower cost both from Private and Govt institutes), which will serve as nurseries to produce technical folks wherein they can obtain degree's, diplomas and different certificates.



This is all part of human development and it will also generate employment opportunities for Pakistani youth, which is Khan's vision.