Pakistan must change its tactics to kill non state actors with non state fighters

Super Falcon
- Jul 3, 2008
Pakistan has to change its tactics which miserable failing for last 40 yrs
We can't fight direct war with non state actors because if we kill them with state name on that weapon they get more stronger and use the common public emotions against our state
USA RUSSIA doing it very well with no direct conflict but removing state actors silently
Direct war in Afghanistan is a guaranteed chaos in oakistan
We should hire mercenaries to kill enemies of state by infiltrating inside their operational machenism either poison them sniper kill etc
These type of kills will bring chaos inside BLA and TTP because they might think some one inside them is doing it so they fight against each other for leadership
Silence is the name of the game against such state actors this will keep them busy fighting each other for leadership role etc
Russia using poison very well to take down such elements
My opinion best way to hire a gun which won't be much of a cost than firing huge missiles and bombs and bring coletral damage in our account
We should not get into direct conflicts Yemen Syria Ukraine are best lesson act from behind of the curtain
Build a secret nercanary force specialized handling hitman missions
We need a hitman
These are more deadly than thunder or drone strikes and hit where it hurts the most
These are more deadly than thunder or drone strikes and hit where it hurts the most
