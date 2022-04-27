What's new

Pakistan must change its tactics to kill non state actors with non state fighters

Pakistan approach to take BLA TTP with direct war or by infiltrate inside them and kill them

  • Direct war With TTP and BLA

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Hire mercenaries to get the job done

    Votes: 2 50.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,700
-4
5,717
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Pakistan has to change its tactics which miserable failing for last 40 yrs

We can't fight direct war with non state actors because if we kill them with state name on that weapon they get more stronger and use the common public emotions against our state


USA RUSSIA doing it very well with no direct conflict but removing state actors silently

Direct war in Afghanistan is a guaranteed chaos in oakistan


We should hire mercenaries to kill enemies of state by infiltrating inside their operational machenism either poison them sniper kill etc


These type of kills will bring chaos inside BLA and TTP because they might think some one inside them is doing it so they fight against each other for leadership

Silence is the name of the game against such state actors this will keep them busy fighting each other for leadership role etc

Russia using poison very well to take down such elements

My opinion best way to hire a gun which won't be much of a cost than firing huge missiles and bombs and bring coletral damage in our account

@Zarvan @Imran Khan

We should not get into direct conflicts Yemen Syria Ukraine are best lesson act from behind of the curtain

Build a secret nercanary force specialized handling hitman missions

We need a hitman

These are more deadly than thunder or drone strikes and hit where it hurts the most

These are more deadly than thunder or drone strikes and hit where it hurts the most

@WinterFangs
 

Attachments

  • images (13).jpeg
    images (13).jpeg
    17.8 KB · Views: 3
Last edited:
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
3,155
9
5,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Clearly nobody at GHQ learns about the basics of deterrence that even a child knows.

Killing the terrorists is NOT a strategy. It is a tactic.

We don't have a strategy, because our agencies have lost the sophistication race to compete internationally (especially against India). While they were busy managing internal affairs, India was building its cyber infrastructure (at least two brand new agencies dedicated to this role), appointing hardened hawks like Doval to key positions (not academics or dovish ex-generals), and improving RAW for its external-only mission, etc. Of course, India also benefitted hugely from NSA help.

Instead of seeking and hiring the best talent available and transforming themselves, our agency (under the able leadership of GHQ) chose a much easier option: let's just not improve. We'll still get our perks, benefits, plots, etc., upon retirement. GHQ devised the world's shittiest strategy of essentially waving the white flag, giving up IOK totally, and suing for peace.

The only problem was that the other side was run by people who understood realpolitik and deterrence --- as soon as they realized that we are unable to raise the cost for their offensive actions, they doubled down. Attacks are almost daily now. They can kill whoever they want here, wherever they want, and we can't do ANYTHING in the Indian mainland.

This is what happens when you have buffoons in uniform.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

P
TTP chief now giving interviews to Indian media
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
AsianLion
AsianLion
beijingwalker
WASHINGTON: The United States had extended essential security related assistance to New Delhi during its June 2020 border conflict with China
Replies
13
Views
592
redtom
R
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US bill to probe Pakistan's alleged support for Taliban 'uncalled for', 'counterproductive': FO
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
PanzerKiel
WAS THIS OUR WAR? GENERAL TARIQ KHAN (RETIRED)
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
R Wing
R Wing
beijingwalker
'We've seen lifelong friends kill each other:' How a state capital became one of the deadliest US cities
Replies
8
Views
546
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom