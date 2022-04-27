Pakistan must change its tactics to kill non state actors with non state fighters

Clearly nobody at GHQ learns about the basics of deterrence that even a child knows.



Killing the terrorists is NOT a strategy. It is a tactic.



We don't have a strategy, because our agencies have lost the sophistication race to compete internationally (especially against India). While they were busy managing internal affairs, India was building its cyber infrastructure (at least two brand new agencies dedicated to this role), appointing hardened hawks like Doval to key positions (not academics or dovish ex-generals), and improving RAW for its external-only mission, etc. Of course, India also benefitted hugely from NSA help.



Instead of seeking and hiring the best talent available and transforming themselves, our agency (under the able leadership of GHQ) chose a much easier option: let's just not improve. We'll still get our perks, benefits, plots, etc., upon retirement. GHQ devised the world's shittiest strategy of essentially waving the white flag, giving up IOK totally, and suing for peace.



The only problem was that the other side was run by people who understood realpolitik and deterrence --- as soon as they realized that we are unable to raise the cost for their offensive actions, they doubled down. Attacks are almost daily now. They can kill whoever they want here, wherever they want, and we can't do ANYTHING in the Indian mainland.



This is what happens when you have buffoons in uniform.