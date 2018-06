Pakistan imports at least 80% of fossil fuel required for its energy needs. And this import category contributes makes a very significant portion of our import bill that has to be paid in foreign exchange. We know that renewable energy is already competitive or cheaper than energy generated with fossil fuels. And with no end to foreign exchange crisis in sight any time in near future, Government of Pakistan must ban any new fossil fuel energy generation investments in the country because fulfilling fast increasing energy needs new with fossil fuel generated energy will continue to exacerbate the already existing foreign exchange crisis. Just like in many European countries, government should give generous incentives towards renewable energy generation investments. And this will also help us become more responsible in playing a good role towards controlling global warming. Basically these are the salient points of this discussion.

1. Fossil Fuels are imported from abroad and worsen our trade imbalance. Decreasing value of our currency can have dangerous consequences in terms of economic instability, inflation and inflating foreign loans. All of these can have extremely bad social and economic repercussion for people of Pakistan.

2. Due to recently introduced technologies, renewable energy is already cheaper than fossil fuels.

3. Fossil fuel energy generation also adversely affects our environment and causes global warming. And Pakistan is among the countries that would be most adversely affected by global warming.

4. So government should make a coherent plan to encourage renewable energy investments and also phase out fossil fuel generation both because of trade imbalance and negative effect to our environment. Please reconsider all the pipeline projects after taking into account the interest of our country.

