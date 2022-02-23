What's new

Pakistan must apologise to people of Bangladesh for atrocities during language movement: Tripura Minister

Pakistan must apologise to people of Bangladesh for atrocities during language movement: Tripura Minister​

Speaking at an event on the occasion of the International Mother Languages Day, the minister called for the preservation of mother languages of all communities and stated that the new education policy has attached priority to allow teaching in mother languages.​

Pakistan should apologise to the people of Bangladesh for atrocities committed before 1971, a minister in Tripura said.

Speaking at an event on the occasion of the International Mother Languages Day on Monday, Ratan Lal Nath, the education minister in the BJP-led government, said, “The International Mother Language Day has come about due to Bangladesh. The Pakistanis perpetrated barbaric atrocities during the language movement there in those days.

Pakistanis, who reigned through terror during that time, haven’t still apologised or expressed sorrow. It’s their negative mentality. I shall say from this stage that though it is late, Pakistan should apologise to the Bangladeshi people.”

The minister called for the preservation of mother languages of all communities and stated that the new education policy has attached priority to allow teaching in mother languages.

“In past four years, we have introduced Kokborok language as academic subject in 45 primary schools, 49 secondary and 22 higher secondary schools. We have also taken initiatives to appoint 22 Kokborok faculties in colleges,” the minister said.

The BJP-led government has also introduced Kokborok Language Teachers’ handbook for teachers, he added.

Additionally, the state government has announced Rs one lakh to researchers interested in working on seven indigenous languages including Kokborok, Kuki, Mizo, Garo, Chakma, Manipuri and Bishnupriya Manipuri languages. Such research projects could be undertaken through the Kokborok and other Minority Languages department of the state government.

Meanwhile, Tripura has started an online Kokborok language learning course for government employees since January 30.

“We have taken the initiative as employees face hurdle in communicating with people in hilly areas in Kokborok language. In the first phase, total 100 employees have been selected,” Nath said. The state government departments would be named in Kokborok language soon, he added.

Tripura’s move to rename places and destinations in Kokborok started two years ago with Baramura hills, being rechristened Hatai Kotor, Gandacherra as Ganda Twisa and Atharomura range to Hachuk Berem.

Expressing concern over extinction of languages, Nath said that a total of 231 languages became extinct in the past 26 years as per UNESCO record and another 639 languages are heading towards extinction.

Citing concerns over endangered ethnic languages of Tripura, he said his government is working to preserve all languages including those like Bongcher, Korbong etc. Both tribal languages are critically endangered ethno-linguistic dialects of the state, spoken by only a handful of people.

“The main objective of this day is to love and respect our own language as well as that of others”, Nath said.

Bangladesh assistant high commissioner Arif Mohammad, Higher Education council chairperson Dr. Arunoday Saha, Education department director Chandni Chandran and others joined the International Mother Language Day event in Agartala.

One-third of Tripura’s 37 lakh population are from 18 tribal communities. Most of them live in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), spread across 7,132.56 square km and covering nearly 68 percent of the state’s geographical area. As per government estimates, 8,14,375 people from different tribal communities like Tripura, Reang, Jamatia, Noatia, Kalai, Rupini, Murasing and Uchoi speak Kokborok. Kokborok is now being taught in nearly 300 schools including senior basic, Madhyamik and higher secondary schools, as against in 166 schools during the erstwhile Left era.

Sanghis should be the last people to talk about human rights just like TTP scum. Both need to go back to their holes where they come hissing from.
Bangladeshis are our brothers, and we would continue to make up for the wrongs we did to our brothers in 1971.
 
Sanghis should be the last people to talk about human rights just like TTP scum. Both need to go back to their holes where they come hissing from.
Bangladeshis are our brothers, and we would continue to make up for the wrongs we did to our brothers in 1971.
He is talking about 1952 language movement not 1971.
 
Bangladesh should apologise to us Biharis. They killed my retired colonel grand dad while he was sat in his house, in front of his family.
Killed my uncle in front of cheering bengali crowd at Dhaka stadium. He was only in his mid 20s and an electrical engineer, doing his job with WAPDA.
Mukti Bahini kidnapped him from work, then took him to Dhaka stadium for slow painful death by torture, while bengali crowd clapped with joy. Was regular occurance at Dhaka stadium. A blood sport and public entertainment to satisfy the abysmal hate the Bengalis had for all non Bengalis living in East Pakistan.
Shot my aunt in the ribs. She survived, but suffered the injury the rest of her life.
First apologise for those atrocities against non combatant civilians on ethnic grounds.
 
Isn't Tripura a NE Indian state.

Or maybe BD harbors the desire that Tripura should have joined Bangladesh.
Yes it’s a NE Indian state. It’s Chief Minister is a Bangladeshi migrants though he deny it officially.

During 1947 the King of Tripura wanted to join Pakistan and came to Dhaka for meeting. He waited for two days but East Pakistan governor Khaza Nazimuddin who was of Kashmiri descent did not meet him thinking this may anger India on Kashmir issue. Then he returned back.

It’s a Bengali majority state now. Though previously tribals used to be majority. Most of the bengalis migrated there during British period or from East Pakistan or present day Bangladesh.

Same story with Assam as well but migration took place during British period mostly and those are Muslim migration. That’s why you hear lots of hue and cry on Assam and illegal migration from Bangladesh. In reality they are Indian citizen now as they migrated pre 1947 era.
 
Bangladesh should apologise to us Biharis. They killed my retired colonel grand dad while he was sat in his house, in front of his family.
Killed my uncle in front of cheering bengali crowd at Dhaka stadium. He was only in his mid 20s and an electrical engineer, doing his job with WAPDA.
Shot my aunt in the ribs. She survived, but suffered the injury the rest of her life.
First apologise for those atrocities against non combatant civilians on ethnic grounds.
I've never spoken to any Bangladeshi who has ever mentioned this. I know some nationalistic ones who hate Pakistan for genociding and raping "3 million" Bengalis though, but never mention this part, they support India in Kashmir also ironically...
 
