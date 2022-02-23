Pakistan must apologise to people of Bangladesh for atrocities during language movement: Tripura Minister​

Bangladesh should apologise to us Biharis. They killed my retired colonel grand dad while he was sat in his house, in front of his family.

Killed my uncle in front of cheering bengali crowd at Dhaka stadium. He was only in his mid 20s and an electrical engineer, doing his job with WAPDA.

Mukti Bahini kidnapped him from work, then took him to Dhaka stadium for slow painful death by torture, while bengali crowd clapped with joy. Was regular occurance at Dhaka stadium. A blood sport and public entertainment to satisfy the abysmal hate the Bengalis had for all non Bengalis living in East Pakistan.

Shot my aunt in the ribs. She survived, but suffered the injury the rest of her life.

First apologise for those atrocities against non combatant civilians on ethnic grounds.