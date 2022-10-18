What's new

Pakistan must actively join the war against Russia

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
2,136
-19
2,099
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Paksiatn should partner with the US and NATO to fight the Russians.

We have great influence in Central Asia and the soft under belly of Russia.

Turkiye and Pakistan can partner to defeat Russia in Ukraine, Black Sea, Caucuses, Caspian Sea and Central Asia.

Russia needs to be balkanized.

Just supplying ammunitions is not enough. Pakistan needs to fight the Russians by putting the boots on the ground.

Let's light up Chechnya again. Let's show the Russians again how guerilla warfare is fought.
 
Riea

Riea

FULL MEMBER
Dec 10, 2011
255
0
409
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
If a nuke war were to happen then anyone on russian side would get nuked and anyone on nato/us side would get nuked. Pak should stay out this for its own safety.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
17,410
-20
32,778
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
The noise is due to our indecision to firmly support our NATO allies in this need of hour.

We need to clearly and firmly support our NATO allies and fight the Russians.
Click to expand...

Joe Biden: "Pakistan is the is the most dangerous country in the world. It has an incoherent nuclear capability."
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
2,136
-19
2,099
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Dalit said:
Joe Biden: "Pakistan is the is the most dangerous country in the world. It has an incoherent nuclear capability."
Click to expand...

US president is unofficially recognizing Pakistan as a Nuke power. Once we firmly support our NATO allies we will be officially recognized as a Nuke power.

lastofthepatriots said:
Bad trolling 0/10 pleaj ban sar
Click to expand...

You should focus on the "State of da Pakistani members here" thread.
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
2,146
-19
1,289
Country
India
Location
India
reap and sow, rasta

so has it always been, and so shall it be

----------------------------

sahi hai but, bro.. evolution, new/unexpected things sprout when what once worked starts to rot.. I see a mirror parallel in how India flipped from Nehru-Gandhi lot to BJP and gang .. people got fed up of their BS

filhaal k liye wo much enduring loveistory, that of Pak awam and fauj toh....

khallas si dikh li re :cray::cry:


good thing hamari darpok daal khor ganguon ki fauj never gets involved in politics but, mashallah !

1666063653957.png
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
10,256
-19
21,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
US president is unofficially recognizing Pakistan as a Nuke power. Once we firmly support our NATO allies we will be officially recognized as a Nuke power.



You should focus on the "State of da Pakistani members here" thread.
Click to expand...

Look at the state of you, you pussio. Always trying to get on your knees for someone.

We all know you are a bharti anyway.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
5,201
0
6,900
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Paksiatn should partner with the US and NATO to fight the Russians.

We have great influence in Central Asia and the soft under belly of Russia.

Turkiye and Pakistan can partner to defeat Russia in Ukraine, Black Sea, Caucuses, Caspian Sea and Central Asia.

Russia needs to be balkanized.

Just supplying ammunitions is not enough. Pakistan needs to fight the Russians by putting the boots on the ground.

Let's light up Chechnya again. Let's show the Russians again how guerilla warfare is fought.
Click to expand...
Isko bolty hain, Urta teer g*** main lana.

 
Last edited:
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
10,256
-19
21,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Everyone knows that IK is the biggest fan of India. He cannot stop himself from praising Indian enough.
Click to expand...

He complimented their foreign policy because they look out for their own interests.

He never backed down from Kashmir issue, unlike Bajwa that gave up on Kashmir and basically handed it away to the bhartis.

Are you retarded or sumfin, brov?
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Paranoid Android
India and Iran successfully completed the first intermodal transport digitalization pilot project
Replies
6
Views
155
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
INS_Vikrant
INSTC operationalised as Russia sends consignments for Indian port via Iran
Replies
0
Views
529
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
SalarHaqq
Iranian Company Buys Majority Share at Russian Port of Astrakhan (Caspian Sea)
Replies
1
Views
367
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
INDIAPOSITIVE
India, Iran to activate new shorter corridor to Russia
Replies
2
Views
446
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to work on gas supply project from Russia
Replies
7
Views
412
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom