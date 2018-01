Pakistan Mulls NATO Offer to Ship Afghan Supplies Through Gwadar Port

“NATO people told us it would be extremely convenient for them in terms of quick transportation of supplies from Gwadar directly to Kandahar. They are very interested and we are working on it,” Bizenjo told VOA in an interview.

Another meeting with Pakistani business and NATO representatives and Afghan transit trade dealers has also been scheduled to further the discussions, Bizenjo said

The U.S. needs Pakistan more than we need it because of our location, because of our role and because of the options (available to Islamabad),

“Without Pakistani cooperation, our army in Afghanistan risks becoming a beached whale,” wrote former U.S. diplomat Richard Olson