Pakistan mulls alternate CPEC route to cut down distance to China border

Shahzaz ud din

Jun 12, 2017
Pakistan mulls alternate CPEC route to cut down distance to China border

'The new route, after crossing the border at Yarkand, will connect GB's Shigar, Skardu and Astor districts to Muzaffarabad'
Ghulam Abbas
ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Pakistan is going to consider another major route connecting China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The new route would be around 350km shorter than the existing routes via Khunjerab pass.
According to documents available with this scribe, the Gilgit-Baltistan’s Works Department, through a letter on January 8, was asked to prepare the ‘concept clearance proposal’ for the new route of CPEC, which would pass through Shigar, Skardu and Astor districts of GB and connect to Muzaffarabad district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
The concerned departments in these districts have also been asked to submit the concept clearance proposals for the “Construction of 33 feet wide truckable road from Yarkand (China border) to Gorikot in Astor via Shagarthang, Skardu” at the earliest.
Talking to Profit, GB Minister Maisam Kazim, who held a meeting with Federal Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed on Friday, informed that the communication minister was also optimistic on the approval of the new route, which would be a historic step by this government.
“After the approval of concept clearance proposals by relevant CPEC forums, the government would initiate work on the mega project by the end of this year,” he quoted the federal minister as saying.
According to the minister, the route from Yarkant to Skardu via Shigar was an ancient trade route between China and Baltistan region. Restoration of the already existing route would revolutionise economic activities in the area, he opined.
It may be noted that a Chinese delegation had earlier visited Shigar and Skardu districts of GB where the locals and political representatives had informed them about the historic trade route between Baltistan region and China’s Yarkand.
According to officials, this new route would be around 350km shorter than the existing land route between Pakistan and China.
The route, after crossing the border at Yarkand, an oasis city in southwestern Uygur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang, far western China, would connect Shigar, Skardu and Astor districts of GB before finally touching Muzaffarabad in AJK, they added.
This route, according officials, is comparatively straighter, safer and more weather resistant.
 
If the news is true, its going to be a huge project with long term strategic ramifications, since it would require operationalization of historical Mustagh Pass, which is the shortest route from Yarkand (China) to Skardu and onwards. A whole new highway would need to be laid out from Shigar via this pass (Mustagh) to G-219 in China. I just highlighted this new route roughly on the map below. The strategic dimension of this is huge since it would provide a second road link between Pakistan and China not far from the base of Siachen glacier while also providing a much needed depth to the N-35.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mustagh_Pass

Note the N-35 on the west to it, linking the famous Khunjerab Pass to Chilas and further southwards.

1610819674532.png
 
Affan-khan

So we are going to make highway on largest glacier outside polar region. And built tunnels on 8000 meter peaks. 👍
 
pakpride00090

This is not surprising at all. This is in preparation for future China-US rivalry that is going to last for decades.
It is imperative for China to prop up Pakistan as much as they can since US has decided to accelerate India's rise to counter China.

Pakistan and China's interest align very well and in future , I predict a very intense inter-operability b/w the two militaries.

I hope Pakistan's government doesn't **** this up. Opportunities like this don't come again.
 
-blitzkrieg-

This would likely include a 20-25 km long tunnel going through the Muztagh pass apart from other small tunnels.Muztag pass is itself a 200m high lift from the ground preceding it.
So the route would be like
Skardu--Shigar--Askole--Panmah--Muztagh pass(border)--Aghill pass Shaksgam --Mazha town(Chinese G219 Highway)

You will have a view of K2 while travelling on this route.
1610866667684.png

AsifIjaz

If this projects is initiated then the next logical project wud be to establish the shounter-astore road...
Tht wud make access to neelam Valley, Azad kashmir possible from routes which is outside indian line of sight as current road from muzaffarabad or a little after u descend from noori top... is exposed to Indian firing and can be cut off easily.

The new road can eliminate that weakness but is only viable once this alternate China connection is established
 
Salza

There are huge mountains inbetween in this route and may well take years to complete ...huge engineering effort will also be required and ofcourse tons of $$$$$. I don't know whether it is viable or not but perhaps for now, just a feasibility report for future.
 
Ali_Baba

Is it possible to run a train line over this route, rather than a road?

Are there any train lines between Pakistan and China?

In terms of delivering goods to each other, a train line with cargo carriages are more effective, cheaper ( and green!) than trucks ..
 
xyxmt

Salza said:
There are huge mountains inbetween in this route and may well take years to complete ...huge engineering effort will also be required and ofcourse tons of $$$$$. I don't know whether it is viable or not but perhaps for now, just a feasibility report for future.
Click to expand...

if you can think it, Chinese can build it
 
Affan-khan

These are glaciatic area. Panmah glacier and sorpo Lago glacier. Need a 50 km plus tunnel.

-blitzkrieg- said:
This would likely include a 20-25 km long tunnel going through the Muztagh pass apart from other small tunnels.
So the route would be like
Skardu--Shigar--Askole--Panmah--Muztagh pass(border)--Aghill pass Shaksgam --Mazha town(Chinese G219 Highway)

You will have a view of K2 while travelling on this route.
View attachment 707652
@Muhammad Omar
Click to expand...
 

