Pakistan Moves Closer to IMF Loan After Saudi assurance of $2bn inflow to Pakistan, Now similar assurance from UAE needed !

- IMF deal rests on similar assurance from UAE: state minister
- Nation has missed multiple deadlines in past to secure loan
Pakistan Moves Closer to IMF Loan After Riyadh Commits Funds
Pakistan moved a step closer to securing its loan from the International Monetary Fund bailout after Saudi Arabia assured the global lender it will provide a $2 billion loan to help the nation avoid a default.
www.bloomberg.com
Saudi Arabia commits financial support for IMF deal: minister | The Express Tribune
Saudi Arabia has conveyed to International Monetary Fund its commitment to provide financing to Pakistan
tribune.com.pk