Pakistan Moves Closer to IMF Loan After Saudi assurance of $2bn inflow to Pakistan, Now similar assurance from UAE needed !

  • IMF deal rests on similar assurance from UAE: state minister
  • Nation has missed multiple deadlines in past to secure loan

www.bloomberg.com

Pakistan Moves Closer to IMF Loan After Riyadh Commits Funds

Pakistan moved a step closer to securing its loan from the International Monetary Fund bailout after Saudi Arabia assured the global lender it will provide a $2 billion loan to help the nation avoid a default.
tribune.com.pk

Saudi Arabia commits financial support for IMF deal: minister | The Express Tribune

Saudi Arabia has conveyed to International Monetary Fund its commitment to provide financing to Pakistan
IMF isn’t going to give loans because elections are soon and the next govt isn’t going to pay.
 

