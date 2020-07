Pakistan Moves 20,000 Soldiers To Gilgit-Baltistan LoC Amid India-China Border Tensions In Ladakh



By: ABP News Bureau | 01 Jul 2020 09:15 AM (IST)



New Delhi: At a time when India is engaged with China in a bid to diffuse border tensions in Ladakh region, sources have revealed that a large number of Pakistani troops have been positioned along the Gilgit-Baltistan border. This can lead to an additional responsibility for the Indian Army which has already deployed a good force in Eastern Ladakh.

Sources have said that Pakistan has positioned troops equal to that of China, along its border, building up India’s border tensions at two fronts now. Sources have also revealed that Chinese army is holding talks with terror organisation Al Badr to provoke violence in Jammu and Kashmir.



Pakistan has moved around 20,000 additional troops in the northern Ladakh region to match the Chinese troops’ strength. This addition is more than what Pakistan had deployed during the Balakot strikes.



Marathon talks between Indian and Chinese military:



On Tuesday, the Indian and Chinese militaries held an over 10-hour Corps Commander-level dialogue with a focus on finalising modalities for the disengagement of troops from various standoff points in eastern Ladakh, wherein India put forward its demand of restoration of status quo.



In the meeting, the Indian delegation conveyed concerns over China's "new claim lines" in the region and demanded restoration of status quo ante as well as immediate withdrawal of Chinese troops from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and a number of other areas, sources said. The focus of the talks was on finalising the modalities for de-escalation, and disengagement of troops from various friction points, the sources said adding there were deliberations on confidence building measures as well.



An official word on the details of the meeting is expected today, It was the third corps commander-level meeting since the standoff began on May 5.



India-Pakistan diplomatic level downgradation:



After several reports mistreatment of Indian embassy officials in Pakistan, India asked Pakistan to reduce its staff in high commission in Delhi straight to half the strength now, within a period of seven days, a move further downgrading the ties between the two conflicting neighbours. At the same India is also doing a ‘reciprocal trimming’ of its staff in its high commission in Islamabad.



The move came after Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad were abducted on gunpoint and tortured by Pakistani security agencies. It is also to be noted that Pakistan High Commission officials are also suspected of carrying out espionage activities in India and maintaining dealings with terror outfits.