Pakistan Mountain climbing Updates

Climbers from Shimshal valley ace Karakoram's Passu cones

August 13, 2021A group of climbers from Shimshal valley, on Friday, aced the unclimbed Passu Cones of Karakoram Mountain Ranges.According to the details, this is the first time Passu Cones of the Karakoram ranges have been aced in Pakistan.Under the leadership of renowned Pakistani mountaineer Abdul Joshi, a team comprising two female climbers, named Sultana Nasab and Shama Baqir climbed Passu Cones.It is pertinent to state here that together they became the first ever team to climb the main Passu Cone peak. The summit was completed on early Friday morning with a total of 10 mountaineers reaching the 6,160m peak after a 10-day expedition.The team celebrated the historic victory and an advance Independence Day by hoisting the flag of Pakistani homeland on the top of aced Karakoram ranges' Passu Cones.