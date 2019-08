The authorities have maintained that due to the risk accompanying CNG and LPG vehicles is the reason to ban vehicles running on the fuel types.



The Senior Superintendent (SP) Motorways said that due to the recent escalation in LPG and CNG cylinder explosions, many a precious lives have gone to waste and the step has been taken after careful deliberation to minimize the risk involved.



The SP also said that the Motorways Security is trying to ensure safety during the travel for all the passengers using the routes and hence the step was needed.