Summary: On July 22 Nuclear Threat Initiative (a private NGO) released it's 2020 report on Nuclear safety where Pakistan was ranked five places above India.But a close study of report showed that it is solely because of differences in legal Acts/Laws and not due to actual on-site protection or capabilities.Here are the three reasons enumerated below:1): In 2018, Pak parliament passed an amendment for rules to be followed by civilian irradiator facility users for safety of irradiators equipment and medical radiological devices.India's AERB has also issued the same rules in the form of an Order to all similar users in India in 2010 itself but since those guidelines have been not issued through a Parliamentary law, Pak got +2 pts and India +0.2): Pak PNRA mentioned in last years public report that all on site and off site response teams must conduct joint exercises once a year.But India has not mentioned in public whether on-site & off-site response teams conduct joint exercises or not (No information has been given publicly on it).3): Pak's regulator PNRA has been made legally independent from PAEC by an Act passed by Pak parliament in 2001-02.Whereas Indian AERB is not independent from DAE and AERB is infact a part of DAE. Indian parliament has also not passed any law to make the regulator independent.Thus as India does not have a regulator independent from main nuclear use agency, India scored 0% and Pak 100% in this area.Therefore India's lower score isIndia scores same or better than Pakistan in all other areas including Armed response capabilty, cyber-security, inventory management, personnel control, LEA response, emergency response and insider threat prevention and Threat environmentReferences: