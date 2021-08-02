What's new

Pakistan morgue and conditions of public health infra outside capital

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
110
0
100
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Dude this is Karachi, due to internal political issues the city is being neglected

Doesn't represent other major cities
 
S

SUVdaddy

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 22, 2021
17
0
7
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
Dude this is Karachi, due to internal political issues the city is being neglected

Doesn't represent other major cities
Click to expand...
What about Balochistan ?? And other province ??



And health care is too big a issue to be neglected , it's enough to protest or file case in Court
 
S

SUVdaddy

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 22, 2021
17
0
7
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
Oh after looking over latest activity just realized OP is a bakht Indian...

File a case
Click to expand...
Thay was in times of covid peak , and delta variant has just started to spread in Pakistan , wait for it .

And the video i posted is of normal times , not covid pandemic .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom