As the industrial hemp market continues to flourish around the world, one country whose lands are filled with the raw materials to jump on the bandwagon, remains bizarrely distant from this flourishing industry.
Pakistan is a goldmine for hemp. Despite thousands of wild plants growing from the outskirts of its capital city Islamabad to the hills of the northern Punjab regions, the country remains steadfast in trying to battle its way through the difficulties of its current textile production market. For the last 2 years, the once booming cotton industry in the country is wilting both literally and metaphorically. A 2013 report suggested that much of Pakistan’s cotton is imported from Afghanistan, as unpredictable weather and destructive ballworm infestations tore through most of the nations’ natural crop.
With up to 40% of all Pakistan’s industrial labourers working in the slowly fading cotton industry, a new industry is required more than ever…and hemp may be the answer.
The most pressing issues for the cotton industry are the lack of agricultural land, pests and changeable weather. However, hemp is able to grow on marginal, steep lands, is highly resistant to bad weather and does not attract pests. Hemp can also be grown in significant weight on very little land, meaning production could quadruple the nations’ textile harvests.
Despite the obvious benefits of harvesting hemp, Pakistan remains unmoved and will continue to rely on cotton as their primary textile export.
http://www.cannabusiness.com/news/products-innovation/is-pakistan-missing-out-on-the-hemp-industry/
