Pakistan Missing Out On the Hemp Industry...

Aray bhai kiun poori qaum ko Qaim ali shah banana haiThe problem is that we need that cotton as 60% of the current exports are related to it one way or the other and hence its related industries provide millions of jobs.For Hemp to become a viable crop, the industry would be required to come up with products that can be sold in domestic and international market.I am all for diversification of crops considering our impending water shortage in the next decade. We have to find alternatives especially for crops like Sugarcane, which requires a lot of water. Sugar-beets which required less water, did not work in southern Punjab and Sindh, the major Sugarcane cultivation areas because of the weather and soil but it worked fine in KPK. So we need to keep experimenting.My area of Pothohar for example is not known for its agricultural production, mainly because of it being arid and land being uneven. But the cultivation of Olive in our region has been a great success in the last three years. Most of our land is not viable for crops like wheat etc so it remains uncultivated. But now the same land is being used for Olive growth and it has been a successful experiment. Currently 15k hectares is being used for Olive growth in Pakistan, govt's vision is to take it to 400k by 2020, which will mean Pakistan will be 9th largest Olive producer in the world.So experimentation is good, as long as it is viable.