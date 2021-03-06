Pakistan Millitary FPS game ideas/themes - opinion needed

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Hi what would be good themes or ideas for First person shooter games related to Pakistan Army.
I mean any operations/battles that can be implemented as an FPS ?
I know @SpectreRain and his team are developing a 3D animated film on Koh e Maran Operation but which else Ops or Battles can be used .
Purpose of this is to generate Ideas so that it can be used in future.
