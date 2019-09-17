Pakistan Military options in Kashmir today - a perspective

Its best for PA to conduct offense before IA makes its move. This is not just to take war on enemy's turf, doing as much damage as possible to weaken offensive strength of the enemy, buying time to strengthen own position and defenses, force the enemy to go on defensive, maintaining choice of place of attack and luring in enemy reinforcement in this sector instead of letting enemy choose to use those forces in some other theater of war. If IA manages to break PA's offensive and chances are very bright for that, then PA forces start to deploy back to rear positions, delaying enemy advance during retreat. This just offsets IA's plans for conducting offensive and gives PA a chance to capture any enemy territory if possible. On the defensive, PA has better chances of success. This way maybe 4-7 days at start of war are lost in this cat and mouse game. PA should be able to defend positions in mountains for next 2 weeks, the withdrawing forces joining the reinforcements which are already manning defensive positions. Three weeks would have passed by then. This is worse case scenario when PA starts the offensive and loses all gains. If FCNA starts the offensive, while another infantry Division (such as 7th Infantry Division) acts as reserve and takes up defensive positions behind FCNA, then there are chances that Pakistan can defend the upper AJK region. If 7th Infantry is standing behind 12th Infantry Division as reserve, then FCNA has to rely on GB scouts for manning defensive positions. If FCNA gets run over, then its up to the GB scouts and withdrawing FCNA forces, which could be 50% remaining of the total strength that started the offensive.



The issue is mobility again; penetrating 5-6 km inside enemy territory will take hours especially if some sort of defense infrastructure like bunkers, MG positions, mortar dig-outs are in place. Back this with artillery fire and it may take up to 10-12 hours to achieve breakthrough.



Winter is a bad option for war in mountains. It not only affects mobility, it strains lines of supply whether animal or mechanical or aerial. Animals will need double food rations, veterinary medicines and some sort of covering (clothing), which means extra weight already. Mechanical transport like jeeps, trucks etc will need to traverse through snowy, wet and slippery roads. Plus the roads will need to be kept free from enemy fire, whether light arms or artillery fire. I can tell you right now, there will be hardly any aerial flights by helis for supplies, citing bad weather conditions everyday. Night operations will become more hectic and tough, not only due to snow but also drop in temperatures. Double rations, double medicines, extra barrels for rapid fire weapons which could freeze and more supplies for keeping hard shelters warm/extra clothing and gear. The good thing is that weather conditions will affect both armies. The Army which is well prepared to handle adverse weather conditions will come on top.



Shock and awe is achieved through surprise of mobility and suppression of firepower. Both of which are hard to achieve by both armies. Moving artillery in mountains is another headache. Roads are good, be mindful that IAF will strike and damage roads, cause land slides which will take Engineers few or many hours to clear. Mules can draw artillery on dirt tracks, but that will take even longer. There will be ammunition and spares also, which will need to be transported. AD will have tube launched (Anza/Stinger) and AAA weapons (35 mm and 40 mm). Some of this equipment could be taken apart and then assembled when required to be used. Engineers will need to move own equipment to build shelters, build bunkers, repair roads, repair bridges etc.



This is why helis are needed and IA/IAF has a bigger inventory than PA/PAF. While PA uses pack howitzers, IA has got the modern M-777 light howitzers. Back in good old days, PA transported Field Gun 130mm piece by piece through Mi-17's. 130 mm is not a howitzer, PA now uses Chinese 122 mm which can achieve elevation angles required in mountains. IAF not only operates Mi-26 but also CH-47's now, both are heavy Lift helis.



The only major advantage that PA holds is that NLI and GB scouts are composed of personnel and troops from Azad Kashmir. Their bodies are suited to the weather conditions, their grooming is composed of playing in mountains as teens and they have a good sense of navigating in Mountains. I am not sure how many kashmiris from IOK join IA.



If 34th Light Infantry Division gets in action and uses Helis to deploy troops inside IOK, then FCNA automatically gets a head start and will face minimal resistance, since the brunt of IA and BSF waves will be faced by sections/platoons/companies of LCB of 34th LID. A medium transport heli can carry 10-25 troops, a light transport heli can carry 3-4 troops. We are talking about northern kashmir, so probably light transport heli (Fennec, Ecureuil), 2 of them to drop a section strength (8-10 troops) at a peak. For a platoon (25-30 troops) level, 6 light Helis will be required. A medium heli ( Z-9, AW-139, Bell-206, Mi-17, Puma) could carry and deploy more troops but its to be seen if they can achieve altitudes. Catastrophe cannot only occur if these helis are shot down by IAF or IA AD, or through accidents in weather, but it will also occur if FCNA cannot relieve the LCB troops under 12-14 hours. By that time, LCB would have faced causalities with depleting ammunition and chances of them being over run or captured are bright. This is very risky but do able if no other alternate is there. India will probably direct BSF towards these peaks and use Regular IA forces to defend and then counter attack FCNA which by that time should be starting its attack.



PAF has to play a major part; firstly achieving air superiority for a few hours till deployment by helis is completed. Then PAF is required to conduct 2-3 sortie ground strikes at the location held by enemy formation when FCNA starts its attack. This will save lives of own soldiers. Followed by Artillery strikes, enabling FCNA to move forward under cover. Remember that FCNA is just 3-Brigade strength and it has a vast area of responsibility. FCNA has to maintain its strength amidst the setbacks of sick/wounded/killed soldiers. If LCB sitting at peaks is able to stop IA from reinforcing CFL with additional troops, then LCB has completed its first major task. If furthermore LCB can start targeting roads and intersection, completely blocking movement and provide all recon reports to FCNA, then it would help PA make gains inside IOK.



The above involves different types of weaponry, different types of forces and different tactics compiled over a broad strategy to make inroads into IOK that can lead to success in Operations.