Pakistan is front line state on war against terrorism. We Lost 65+ billion dollars in this war. Taliban & alqaida is also theat for Pakistan. We killed them in thousands.

We lost our thousands of soldiers in this war.

Afganistan is our neighbor, Stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakisan.

Lawrence Sillen is talking wrong and speaking lie, they want to blame Pakistan for their failure in Afganistan.

