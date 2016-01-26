.........................................
Pakistan Mega Leather Show : Second edition to attract local, foreign manufacturers
LAHORE: Pakistani and foreign manufacturers from India, China, Italy, Germany, France and Brazil will participate in the second edition of the Pakistan Mega Leather Show, a three-day exhibition, which will be held from January 27-29 at the Expo Centre in Lahore.
Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana and Federal Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir will inaugurate the exhibition.
Musaddiq said that leather sector is the second largest export-oriented and value-added industry after textile, adding that exports of the leather industry were $1.195 billion during 2014-15. Besides 5% contribution in exports, this sector also contributes 2.67% of GDP with over one million workers throughout Pakistan, he added.
“This exhibition will also enhance confidence of investors in Pakistan’s markets,” he said, adding that people from across the world would also be attracted towards the leather industry of Pakistan. He said that the local manufacturers would have a chance to discuss local footwear industry and future challenges with their visiting counterparts.
PFMA Chairman Waseem Zakaria said that the exhibition, which would be dedicated to all sectors of the leather industry, would be a stepping stone in the leather industry, as this event would provide a perfect occasion for companies to showcase their best products in front of local and international buyers.
To make the event more colourful and enhance the interest of visitors, a number of other attractive activities like seminars, fashion show and musical evening will also be part of the exhibition, he added.
