Pakistan Mega Leather Show : Second edition to attract local, foreign manufacturers

* Local manufacturers showcase products for international buyers at a three-day event witnessed by over 5,000 participantsLAHORE: The Market Development Facility (MDF) pledged its continued presence in assisting private sector organisations in producing finished leather goods at the Pakistan Mega Leather Expo at the Expo Centre in Lahore.The Australian government supported the private sector development programme MDF and will be extended in Pakistan, and it is looking to expand the number of partners that it has in the finished leather sector.The Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) in collaboration with Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporter Association (PLGMEA) and Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) organised the event which was attended by more than 5,000 people from different segments of the leather industry, business community, related organisations and members of the public.The purpose of the expo was to enable the local leather industry to showcase its products for international buyers, while benefiting from their expertise. The international exhibitors from countries like China, India, Italy and Germany also participated in the expo to sell machinery and other goods to Pakistan. The ceremony was inaugurated by Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir amongst other officials from the Commerce Ministry, Finance Ministry and the Punjab government."There can't be growth without having the spirit to take risks," said Commerce Dastgir, stressing that he was going to become an advocate for the leather sector.The MDF partners in the leather industry, 'Footlib', 'Intra Systek' and 'Servis' among others, set up their stalls at the event to showcase their innovative initiatives working to make the industry more competitive in Pakistan."Intra Systek launched a new product through the MDF's support," said Abid Hafeez, CEO Intra Systek. If the MDF had not joined hands with us, then we would have been forced to work with the old last setup machine.""The purpose of the leather expo is to attract export customers, while a lot of machinery providers come to the show and help local cottage industries turn into formal units," said Waseem Zakaria, Footlib CEO. "The expo also educates the government on what policies are related to the leather sector and what is required for growth in the industry."During the three-day expo, MDF networked with suppliers, manufacturers, customers and prospective partners in the leather sector with a view to encourage economic growth and development. It also explained how interventions took place in the development programme."Pakistan produces high quality finished leather and the potential to convert leather to retail ready items such as footwear, clothes and gloves generates significant growth," said Jon Marlow, the MDF's Pakistan country representative."The MDF looks forward to support the leather sector, as well as encourage the uptake of women as employees in the manufacturing facilities.The MDF currently has 39 partnerships in the dairy, meat and leather engagement areas and is planning to expand to 42 partnerships by the middle of this year. It is also aiming to venture into two new areas - Sustainable Technology and Enabling Business Services - in 2017.The exhibition was started on January 27 which will culminate today (Sunday).