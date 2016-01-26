What's new

Pakistan Mega Leather Show : Second edition to attract local, foreign manufacturers

Pakistan Mega Leather Show : Second edition to attract local, foreign manufacturers

pakistan-mega-leather-show-second-edition-to-attract-local-foreign-manufacturers-1453765700-6924.jpg


LAHORE: Pakistani and foreign manufacturers from India, China, Italy, Germany, France and Brazil will participate in the second edition of the Pakistan Mega Leather Show, a three-day exhibition, which will be held from January 27-29 at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana and Federal Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir will inaugurate the exhibition.

Musaddiq said that leather sector is the second largest export-oriented and value-added industry after textile, adding that exports of the leather industry were $1.195 billion during 2014-15. Besides 5% contribution in exports, this sector also contributes 2.67% of GDP with over one million workers throughout Pakistan, he added.

“This exhibition will also enhance confidence of investors in Pakistan’s markets,” he said, adding that people from across the world would also be attracted towards the leather industry of Pakistan. He said that the local manufacturers would have a chance to discuss local footwear industry and future challenges with their visiting counterparts.

PFMA Chairman Waseem Zakaria said that the exhibition, which would be dedicated to all sectors of the leather industry, would be a stepping stone in the leather industry, as this event would provide a perfect occasion for companies to showcase their best products in front of local and international buyers.

To make the event more colourful and enhance the interest of visitors, a number of other attractive activities like seminars, fashion show and musical evening will also be part of the exhibition, he added.
Mega leather show at Expo Centre concludes today

b2c29e0339309cef219ae1f96a87877b.JPG


* Local manufacturers showcase products for international buyers at a three-day event witnessed by over 5,000 participants

LAHORE: The Market Development Facility (MDF) pledged its continued presence in assisting private sector organisations in producing finished leather goods at the Pakistan Mega Leather Expo at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

The Australian government supported the private sector development programme MDF and will be extended in Pakistan, and it is looking to expand the number of partners that it has in the finished leather sector.

The Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) in collaboration with Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporter Association (PLGMEA) and Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) organised the event which was attended by more than 5,000 people from different segments of the leather industry, business community, related organisations and members of the public.

The purpose of the expo was to enable the local leather industry to showcase its products for international buyers, while benefiting from their expertise. The international exhibitors from countries like China, India, Italy and Germany also participated in the expo to sell machinery and other goods to Pakistan. The ceremony was inaugurated by Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir amongst other officials from the Commerce Ministry, Finance Ministry and the Punjab government.

"There can't be growth without having the spirit to take risks," said Commerce Dastgir, stressing that he was going to become an advocate for the leather sector.

The MDF partners in the leather industry, 'Footlib', 'Intra Systek' and 'Servis' among others, set up their stalls at the event to showcase their innovative initiatives working to make the industry more competitive in Pakistan.

"Intra Systek launched a new product through the MDF's support," said Abid Hafeez, CEO Intra Systek. If the MDF had not joined hands with us, then we would have been forced to work with the old last setup machine."

"The purpose of the leather expo is to attract export customers, while a lot of machinery providers come to the show and help local cottage industries turn into formal units," said Waseem Zakaria, Footlib CEO. "The expo also educates the government on what policies are related to the leather sector and what is required for growth in the industry."

During the three-day expo, MDF networked with suppliers, manufacturers, customers and prospective partners in the leather sector with a view to encourage economic growth and development. It also explained how interventions took place in the development programme.

"Pakistan produces high quality finished leather and the potential to convert leather to retail ready items such as footwear, clothes and gloves generates significant growth," said Jon Marlow, the MDF's Pakistan country representative.

"The MDF looks forward to support the leather sector, as well as encourage the uptake of women as employees in the manufacturing facilities.

The MDF currently has 39 partnerships in the dairy, meat and leather engagement areas and is planning to expand to 42 partnerships by the middle of this year. It is also aiming to venture into two new areas - Sustainable Technology and Enabling Business Services - in 2017.

The exhibition was started on January 27 which will culminate today (Sunday).
 
Pakistan’s exports of leather-made products jumped by 8.5 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 compared to the corresponding period of last year.
As per PBS data, the leather products exports were recorded at $464 million in July-March 2021-22 against the exports of $428 million in July-March 2020-21.

The leather commodities that contributed to trade growth included leather garments, the exports of which increased by 7.95 percent from $219.592 million last year to $237.055 million this year.

Likewise, exports of leather gloves increased by 8.74 percent from $195.870 million to $212.987 million, and other leather products increased by 13.08 percent from $12.261 million last year to $13.865 million this year.

Meanwhile, leather commodities exports decreased by 9.12 percent in March 2022 compared to the same month of last year. The exports in March 2022 were recorded at $41.528 million against exports of $45.696 million in March 2021.

Exports of leather gloves decreased by 11.84 percent from $24.584 million to $21.674 million, while exports of other leather products increased by 2.74 percent from $1.313 million last year to $1.349 million this year.

Leather garments exports decreased by 6.54 percent from $19.799 million last year to $18.505 million this year.


1651867265648.png
 

