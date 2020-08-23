Pakistan may use drones to drop bombs at security establishments in Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan is planning to use drones to drop bombs at the security establishments near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura and Samba sectors, said BSF sources. It is learnt that Pakistan spy agency ISI is also planning to pump in consignment of drugs, arms and ammunitions...

It may be recalled that on June 20, a Pakistani drone loaded with a sophisticated rifle and some grenades was shot down by the BSF along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.It was the first such incident in Jammu region when a drone carrying arms and explosives was shot down by the BSF. A highly sophisticated rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds and seven grenades were the payload on the drone meant to be delivered to Pakistani agents.In 2019, Punjab Police had recovered Pakistani drones which were used to airdrop arms and ammunition in border areas of the state. The BSF had also spotted many drones in Punjab along the International Border.On Saturday (August 21), the BSF shot down five intruders who were trying to infiltrate Indian territory from Pakistan side in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The incident took place near Dal village of Bhikhiwind sub-division in the district. A rifle and a bag pack has been recovered from one of the slain intruders. Officials said the incident took place in the early hours, when BSF personnel spotted some movement across the fence in Tarn Taran district.According to BSF, the intruders were challenged and subsequently shot dead in an exchange of fire. Two bodies have been recovered along with a rifle. The area has been cordoned off and a search has been launched to retrieve the third body, officials said.