Pakistan may soon face similar situation to India if current trend continues: Imran

We are running short on oxygen and some life saving medicines as well. Government hospitals have reached 90% capacity both in terms of bed and ventilators. People need to take SOPs very seriously and avoid going out as much as they can. Things are pretty scary here right now.
yes we may be we are lucky so far but god know what is future . they should setup more temp units like last year stock oxigion as much as possible stick on vaccine and make smart lockdowns . all we have do what we can do rest will be tawakal on Allah .
Every time I drive through Karachi, I see at most 4-5 people wearing masks. Driving through the heart of interior Sindh, that number drops to 2 or 3. I highly doubt Sindh has less active cases than Islamabad right now.