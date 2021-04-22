What's new

Pakistan may soon face similar situation to India if current trend continues: Imran

Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,645
15
5,766
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We are running short on oxygen and some life saving medicines as well. Government hospitals have reached 90% capacity both in terms of bed and ventilators. People need to take SOPs very seriously and avoid going out as much as they can. Things are pretty scary here right now.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,344
2
114,859
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
yes we may be we are lucky so far but god know what is future . they should setup more temp units like last year stock oxigion as much as possible stick on vaccine and make smart lockdowns . all we have do what we can do rest will be tawakal on Allah .
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,551
0
3,172
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Every time I drive through Karachi, I see at most 4-5 people wearing masks. Driving through the heart of interior Sindh, that number drops to 2 or 3. I highly doubt Sindh has less active cases than Islamabad right now.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,417
-5
8,340
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
My prayers are with Pakistan if you don't die of joblessness/hunger, you die of corona. Allah hum sab ki madad kare. Ameen.
 
