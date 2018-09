It is rumored that because of the higher price, Pakistan may not buy the Chinese VT-4, but the cheaper Ukraine's T-84M tank or the Russian T-90S tank.

VT-4 tank exported to ThailandAs the Chinese-made VT-4 adopts internationally advanced technology and equipment, the price is relatively high. It is believed that Pakistan will not purchase the Chinese VT-4, but choose the cheaper U-T-84M tank and the Russian T-90S tank. Due to the Ukrainian civil war, the delivery capacity of the Ukrainian tank factory is questionable, so Pakistan may eventually choose the cheaper Russian T-90S tank.The VT-4 tank hoisted to land after arriving at the port of ThailandVT-4 tank road transportVT-4 tank arriving at the Thai military destinationVT-4 tank internal pictureVT-4 tanks and Pakistani Khalid tanks have many shared parts. According to common sense, Pakistan should choose VT-4 tanks. However, considering the current financial situation in Pakistan, it is understandable to choose cheap tanks.