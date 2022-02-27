Pakistan may have missed an opportunity to re-occupy India

Also part of me is wondering why was Imran Khan invited to Moscow at the day of war? part of me thinks it was to distract him from using this as confusion to launch his own offensive in India. It seems like there are people who has hard time in calculating Pakistan and China meaning it was also partially linked to worries that China and Pakistan may launch something once Putin opens a front in Europe and try to seize India.. Call me crazy I also think the meeting may have happened at the request of India who are becoming increase unsure because China has deployed 60.000 at their borders and with all this? In order to distract one of them or to make sure of what is there intentions because I believe it is hard for them to predict what Xi or IK is gonna do in such situations for them which leads to the meeting happening at that exact timing and it was not occidence..



Now that being said was this a missed opportunity because the International media ia diverted into something else and this could have been the perfect time to re-invade India