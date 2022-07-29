What's new

Pakistan may be able to avoid a full-blown economic crisis

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

But only if everything goes right

On the list of unfortunate economies that markets think might soon follow Sri Lanka into debt default and economic crisis, Pakistan sits near the top. It relies heavily on imported food and energy. As commodity prices have soared, its current-account balance has widened and hard currency has drained away. In the past year, Pakistan’s foreign-exchange reserves have shrunk by more than half, to just over $9bn, about six weeks’ worth of imports. Its currency, the rupee, has lost 24% of its value against the dollar in 2022. Many reckon that a crisis is inevitable.

Not Murtaza Syed. A former employee of the International Monetary Fund (imf) now serving as acting head of Pakistan’s central bank, Mr Syed believes the country is well equipped to survive its current troubles. It is thanks only to lazy markets’ unwillingness to take a nuanced view of individual countries’ circumstances that Pakistan finds itself lumped in with other, more endangered economies


Pakistan may be able to avoid a full-blown economic crisis

But only if everything goes right
Catalystic

notice how all these imf agents end up in sensitive institutions of Pakistan
Economic hitmen of IMF/WEF at work in Pak…….

Anyone cares?
Maybe 1 day sime wikk be in charge of the missiles too
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

More they delay the election, more our situation would worsen as it's all due to political instability

We were coming off of 6% growth, highest export, decent reserve

But after NCM, everything's going south - I don't think it's solely because of new government's incompetence

A big part is just political instability- bring LEE Quan YU and give him a instable government- you'd see similar results, as you just do not know what'll happen next
 
Wood

Wood

The government of a country is typically biggest asset owner. Because of this reality, it is extremely unlikely that a government will default for lack of resources. Almost every time a country defaults, it is because the country's leadership have not been able to monetize the country's assets effectively. In Pakistan's case, the asset monetization agreement with UAE will ensure that Pakistan has enough bridging finance to keep the country afloat before IMF money is available.

Here is the policy roadmap that PDM has laid out for Pakistan's economic recovery:

a. Slash most or all of the subsidies on fuel and float the currency. This will plug the immediate hole in the reserves.
b. Embark on a asset monetization agreement with UAE (and any other friendly country) to get bridge finance as IMF requires. Some fresh loans from China have also helped here.
c. Clinch the IMF deal
d. Defer the other bilateral loans as lenders will feel confident to do so because of IMF deal.

So yes, Pakistan's economy will not go under.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

No have faith
its nothing to be faith sir . its reality we can see . countries are not holy nor immortals . people will keep living . last 75 years first partition of india and then partition of paksitan . do you see people of BD they are living in 3rd country in last 75 years first they were indians then paksitan and then bangladeshi .
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

Exactly opposite he says...

1659095492075.png
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Imran Khan said:
or may be not . another soviet union is coming ?
If Pakistan gets divided it won't be the economy but the Army and Political agenda of these regional parties.

In Past, the unity factor was Islam & Military, but the military has shown where it stands, to keep stronger hold of national and international affairs military had kept a very weak center that can be controlled easily which turned into regional parties getting stronger in their own state and controlling most in that part.

Now if we didn't had IK a common point for the public to support in these regions very likely, in 2 decades' time we might have seen Sindh with PPP being pushed for more autonomy to heck even independence by Zardari Clan.
Punjab wouldn't have gone for independence but things would have gone to very worse very soon.

Pakistan needs to cleanse its corrupt bureaucracy & military top brass. Otherwise, things would go back from where it started, to clear out Pakistan needs very strong political leadership to guide this country, that can withstand the current military and system.
IK might be the start but should not be the end.
PTI needs to build stronger leadership and show the people that they are the change, instead of just solely depending on IK, I would highly advise after IK becomes PM next time he should step away from leadership and build PTI's next generational leadership and focus on that.
 
Kingdom come

Kingdom come

Darth Vader said:
If Pakistan gets divided it won't be the economy but the Army and Political agenda of these regional parties.

In Past, the unity factor was Islam & Military, but the military has shown where it stands, to keep stronger hold of national and international affairs military had kept a very weak center that can be controlled easily which turned into regional parties getting stronger in their own state and controlling most in that part.

Now if we didn't had IK a common point for the public to support in these regions very likely, in 2 decades' time we might have seen Sindh with PPP being pushed for more autonomy to heck even independence by Zardari Clan.
Punjab wouldn't have gone for independence but things would have gone to very worse very soon.

Pakistan needs to cleanse its corrupt bureaucracy & military top brass. Otherwise, things would go back from where it started, to clear out Pakistan needs very strong political leadership to guide this country, that can withstand the current military and system.
IK might be the start but should not be the end.
PTI needs to build stronger leadership and show the people that they are the change, instead of just solely depending on IK, I would highly advise after IK becomes PM next time he should step away from leadership and build PTI's next generational leadership and focus on that.
Can you explain more
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

Wood said:
The government of a country is typically biggest asset owner. Because of this reality, it is extremely unlikely that a government will default because of lack of resources. Almost every time a country defaults, it is because the country's leadership have not been able to monetize the country's assets effectively. In Pakistan's case, the asset monetization agreement with UAE will ensure that Pakistan has enough bridging finance to keep the country afloat before IMF money is available.

Here is the policy roadmap that PDM has laid out for Pakistan's economic recovery:

a. Slash most or all of the subsidies on fuel and float the currency. This will plug the immediate hole in the reserves.
b. Embark on a asset monetization agreement with UAE (and any other friendly country) to get bridge finance as IMF requires. Some fresh loans from China have also helped here.
c. Clinch the IMF deal
d. Defer the other bilateral loans as lenders will feel confident to do so because of IMF deal.

So yes, Pakistan's economy will not go under.
Hey buddy
I don't know much about you but looking at how well your post is written I believe you're well educated. My only question is how can you be vocal for thugs? You can be anti-IK for whatever reason there could be but seriously?
 
RoadRunner401

RoadRunner401

Catalystic said:
notice how all these imf agents end up in sensitive institutions of Pakistan
Economic hitmen of IMF/WEF at work in Pak…….

Anyone cares?
Maybe 1 day sime wikk be in charge of the missiles too
Stop blaming the bank, Stop blaming the world this is 10000% your own fault. Let me explain it in layman's terms, you have already defaulted!!! Due date to give money back to Chinese, Saudis and the UAE has passed, you can Thank these 3 respected Nations for not calling in their loans, to top it of Your government has shown no willingness to correct the course, cut back on expenses, lay off employees or increase tax collection. Now if you were the banker and this is what your looking at what would you do

SEOminati said:
Hey buddy
I don't know much about you but looking at how well your post is written I believe you're well educated. My only question is how can you be vocal for thugs? You can be anti-IK for whatever reason there could be but seriously?
Are you seriously asking Indian why he is Anti IK and pro Nawaz?
 
