Pakistan may be able to avoid a full-blown economic crisis

If Pakistan gets divided it won't be the economy but the Army and Political agenda of these regional parties.



In Past, the unity factor was Islam & Military, but the military has shown where it stands, to keep stronger hold of national and international affairs military had kept a very weak center that can be controlled easily which turned into regional parties getting stronger in their own state and controlling most in that part.



Now if we didn't had IK a common point for the public to support in these regions very likely, in 2 decades' time we might have seen Sindh with PPP being pushed for more autonomy to heck even independence by Zardari Clan.

Punjab wouldn't have gone for independence but things would have gone to very worse very soon.



Pakistan needs to cleanse its corrupt bureaucracy & military top brass. Otherwise, things would go back from where it started, to clear out Pakistan needs very strong political leadership to guide this country, that can withstand the current military and system.

IK might be the start but should not be the end.

PTI needs to build stronger leadership and show the people that they are the change, instead of just solely depending on IK, I would highly advise after IK becomes PM next time he should step away from leadership and build PTI's next generational leadership and focus on that.