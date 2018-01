KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday announced that a maritime university will be set up soon in the country.Addressing the gathering at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Admiral Abbasi said that Pakistan has been blessed with unlimited resources but unfortunately a resource like the sea was not properly utilised.The naval chief also said that maritime security should be overseen by one ministry instead of multiple ministries.Admiral Abbasi took charge of the navy last year in October and took commission in Navy's operations branch in 1981.