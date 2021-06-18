Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ( PMSA )

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency & It’s Role

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is a law enforcement service and the one of the six uniform service branch of the Paramilitary command of Pakistan that is operationally tasked with conducting the maritime, military, multi mission service unique among the military branches having the maritime law enforcement mission (with jurisdiction in both domestic and international waters).Although the PMCA operates under the Ministry of Defense (MoD) during peacetime, but it can be transferred to Pakistan Navy by the governmental orders during the times of war.*Maritime homeland security.*National maritime law enforcement.*International maritime law enforcement.*Search and rescue.*Marine environmental protection.*Maintenance of aids to navigation.*Provide assistance to governmental agencies.*Provide assistance to international organizations.*Provide assistance to Pakistan Navy.*Protect fishing vessels and crews.1: Protect the economic interests of Pakistan2: Protect maritime interests of Pakistan*Coordinate the oceanographic research and other scientific activities of the Navy Hydro-graphic departmentType: CorvetteTotal: 5Country of origin ChinaType: Maritime patrol vesselTotal: 2Country of origin: ChinaType: 600 Ton maritime patrol vesselTotal: 2Country of origin: ChinaType: 1500 Ton maritime patrol vesselTotal: 1Country of origin: ChinaType: Patrol vesselTotal: 2Country of origin: USAType: Fast response boatTotal: 9Country of origin: USAType: Inflatable fast response boatsTotal: unknownCountry of origin: PakistanType: Multi role utility transport aircraftTotal: 3Country of origin: UK