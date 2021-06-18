What's new

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency & It’s Role





The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is a law enforcement service and the one of the six uniform service branch of the Paramilitary command of Pakistan that is operationally tasked with conducting the maritime, military, multi mission service unique among the military branches having the maritime law enforcement mission (with jurisdiction in both domestic and international waters).

Although the PMCA operates under the Ministry of Defense (MoD) during peacetime, but it can be transferred to Pakistan Navy by the governmental orders during the times of war.


Role

*Maritime homeland security.
*National maritime law enforcement.
*International maritime law enforcement.
*Search and rescue.
*Marine environmental protection.
*Maintenance of aids to navigation.
*Provide assistance to governmental agencies.
*Provide assistance to international organizations.
*Provide assistance to Pakistan Navy.
*Protect fishing vessels and crews.


*Perform military operations to

1: Protect the economic interests of Pakistan
2: Protect maritime interests of Pakistan
*Coordinate the oceanographic research and other scientific activities of the Navy Hydro-graphic department


PMSA fleet

Type 056 Class
Type: Corvette
Total: 5
Country of origin China

Hingol Class MPV
Type: Maritime patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: China

Basol Class MPV
Type: 600 Ton maritime patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: China

PMSA Dasht
Type: 1500 Ton maritime patrol vessel
Total: 1
Country of origin: China

Island Class
Type: Patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: USA

Defender class
Type: Fast response boat
Total: 9
Country of origin: USA

GRP Utility Boats

Type: Inflatable fast response boats
Total: unknown
Country of origin: Pakistan

Britten-Norman Defender
Type: Multi role utility transport aircraft
Total: 3
Country of origin: UK
 
Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) established a Base at KETI BANDAR .

Keti Bandar has a small population mainly dependant on fishing. PMSA Base will keep Area of Responsibility under effective surveillance through regular patrolling and prevent unauthorized exploitation of resources. \

PMSA Base Keti Bandar will help fishermen with Search & Rescue operations as well as facilitate registration of fishing boats and assistance to public. PMSA has recently launched a mobile application called “Assistance, Anytime, Anywhere at Sea (AAAS)” to facilitate maritime communities operating in Pakistan’s territorial waters.

PMSA is the sole Maritime Law Enforcement Agency in Pakistan which has the responsibility to regulate the maritime affairs of a vast area covering approximately 295,000 Square Kilometers, stretching coastline over 1000 Kilometers from Sir Creek in the East to Gwadar Bay in the West .

PMSA is committed to prevent use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful purposes and will continue to shoulder its national obligation and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.
 
This needs a little Needs correction, PMSA has two 1500 Ton corvettes, the Kashmir class, not Dasht. They also do not have Type 056 corvettes, they have smaller 400 Ton OPVs.

2x 1500 ton corvettes, 2x 600 ton OPVs/FACs, 2x 615 Ton OPVs, 4x 400 Ton OPVs, 2x 155 ton cutters.
 
