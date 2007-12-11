i
Pakistan Maritime Museum, Karachi!
Pakistan Maritime Museum Karachi! A maritime museum is a museum concentrating on the display of things relating to ships and travel on vast collections of water so well. A subcategory of marine museums are naval museums, which focus on navies and the army use of the sea.
A beautiful naval museum and park located near PNS Karsaz on Habib Ebrahim Rehmatoola Road (Karsaz Road) in Karachi, Pakistan, is called the Pakistan Maritime Museum.
The main museum building established inside the park of 28 acres, and it contains six galleries and an auditorium so well. The museum based on advanced notions of exhibition and interactive learning as well.
Pakistan Maritime Museum Karachi…
The Pakistan Maritime Museum has Various artifacts of marine and naval heritage, has incorporated through attractive dioramas, relief sculptures, murals, and miniature paintings touch screen computers, taxidermy, and antiquated weapons. A computer-based maritime erudition retrieval method has organized to help the visitants and students for easy access.
The grand prize of a maritime museum is a historic ship (or a replica) made accessible as a museum ship. Still, as these are huge and need a significant means to maintain, many museums preserve more modest or more delicate ships or partial ships inside the museum buildings.
Interestingly, the museum also presents Daphne Class Submarine PNS Hangor (S131), a minute yard-class Minesweeper Vessel, Breguet Atlantic aircraft, and a hard barge that was assigned to the Naval Chief by Her Majesty during the 60s.
There are many sections of the Pakistan Maritime Museum. A small aspect of some of them is:
Lighthouse:
A replica of the Manora Light House erected on the building, which shows the importance of these marine landmarks while traveling at sea Lighthouse.
Marine life exhibit:
Marine life exhibit presents the visitors with a clear understanding of the varieties of coral and marine life from the sea exterior to the continental shelf down to the undersea.
Maritime history gallery:
The Maritime history gallery also presents the Moenjodaros riverine business, Old Trade Routes, mural painting of Bin Qasim’s Attack on Deybal, ancient Muslim navigational tools, maps, and small pictures so well.
Museum Lake:
The Museum lake is a large lake that has been built on the museum’s assumptions to complete an atmosphere of the sea.
The Naval gallery:
The Naval gallery is an excellent illustration of the Pakistan Navy’s accomplishments during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
The Orientation lobby:
This unique Orientation lobby has been organized for the visitors to find information about the Pakistan Navy by operating an easy-to-use touch-activated state-of-the-art digital Archive Retrieval System.
The Submarine mock-up:
The Submarine Mock-Up depicts a life-sized segment of a Daphne Submarine, which rivals the Operation Room.
The Whale skeleton:
A giant Balaenoptera whale skeleton has swung from the dome in the vicinity of Marine Life Gallery, presenting the visitants yet another magnificent sight also.
The Ports and harbors gallery:
The Ports and harbors gallery is a complete representation of Pakistan’s Harbours through interpretive displays and paintings.
Pakistan Maritime Museum, Karachi!
Pakistan Maritime Museum Karachi! A maritime museum is a museum concentrating on the display of things relating to ships and travel on vast collections of water so well. A subcategory of marine museums are naval museums, which focus on navies and the army use of the sea.
A beautiful naval museum and park located near PNS Karsaz on Habib Ebrahim Rehmatoola Road (Karsaz Road) in Karachi, Pakistan, is called the Pakistan Maritime Museum.
The main museum building established inside the park of 28 acres, and it contains six galleries and an auditorium so well. The museum based on advanced notions of exhibition and interactive learning as well.
Pakistan Maritime Museum Karachi…
The Pakistan Maritime Museum has Various artifacts of marine and naval heritage, has incorporated through attractive dioramas, relief sculptures, murals, and miniature paintings touch screen computers, taxidermy, and antiquated weapons. A computer-based maritime erudition retrieval method has organized to help the visitants and students for easy access.
The grand prize of a maritime museum is a historic ship (or a replica) made accessible as a museum ship. Still, as these are huge and need a significant means to maintain, many museums preserve more modest or more delicate ships or partial ships inside the museum buildings.
Interestingly, the museum also presents Daphne Class Submarine PNS Hangor (S131), a minute yard-class Minesweeper Vessel, Breguet Atlantic aircraft, and a hard barge that was assigned to the Naval Chief by Her Majesty during the 60s.
There are many sections of the Pakistan Maritime Museum. A small aspect of some of them is:
Lighthouse:
A replica of the Manora Light House erected on the building, which shows the importance of these marine landmarks while traveling at sea Lighthouse.
Marine life exhibit:
Marine life exhibit presents the visitors with a clear understanding of the varieties of coral and marine life from the sea exterior to the continental shelf down to the undersea.
Maritime history gallery:
The Maritime history gallery also presents the Moenjodaros riverine business, Old Trade Routes, mural painting of Bin Qasim’s Attack on Deybal, ancient Muslim navigational tools, maps, and small pictures so well.
Museum Lake:
The Museum lake is a large lake that has been built on the museum’s assumptions to complete an atmosphere of the sea.
The Naval gallery:
The Naval gallery is an excellent illustration of the Pakistan Navy’s accomplishments during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
The Orientation lobby:
This unique Orientation lobby has been organized for the visitors to find information about the Pakistan Navy by operating an easy-to-use touch-activated state-of-the-art digital Archive Retrieval System.
The Submarine mock-up:
The Submarine Mock-Up depicts a life-sized segment of a Daphne Submarine, which rivals the Operation Room.
The Whale skeleton:
A giant Balaenoptera whale skeleton has swung from the dome in the vicinity of Marine Life Gallery, presenting the visitants yet another magnificent sight also.
The Ports and harbors gallery:
The Ports and harbors gallery is a complete representation of Pakistan’s Harbours through interpretive displays and paintings.