Pakistan manufacturing Updates

The large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector grows 7.45pc in 8MFY21



The large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector has grown 7.45 per cent in the first eight-month (Jul-Feb) of current fiscal year 2021 amid third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).



Out of total 15 sectors in LSM, eight have posted growth. These include textile, automobiles, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, chemicals and non-metallic mineral products.



However, output of seven sub-sectors contracted, which were including iron and steel products, electronics, leather products, paper and board, engineering products, rubber products and wood products