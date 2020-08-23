Pakistan manufacturing high quality face shields for school children

Manufacturers say shields are made of transparent PET sheet using indigenous technologies with local resources.Pakistan is successfully manufacturing economical face shields of highest standard for school children as the government prepares to reopen educational institutes shut since March due to coronavirus pandemic.Zia Haider, designer of the shield while presenting a demonstration on Sunday, said that prior to designing of shields, he held a series of result-oriented consultations with a panel of leading medical professionals, scores of principals and headmasters/headmistress in Lahore to understand the psyche of the students so that they feel comfortable while wearing shields in class and their facial impressions should also be clearly visible to teachers.“Our company is first in Pakistan which was awarded European Union "CE" certification for "Face Shields" to manufacture and export. "SPEL" the manufacturer has been assessed and found to comply with the EU PPE regulations,” he said.Haider disclosed that company under the prevailing circumstances in the country and on the personal request of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has worked out an affordable meager price of Rs150 for a shield so that even less privileged could also buy it conveniently.These face shields, he said, are lightweight, washable with soap and water, provide full face protection, are comfortable to wear, non-resistant to breathing, and the first level of defense against splashes and mist.It is made of a transparent PET sheet using indigenous technologies with local resources, Haider added.Iftikhar Ali Malik, who was the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the company for developing the best quality face shield to meet the local demands and hoped it would help contain the spread of deadly pandemic when schools reopen on September 15 across the country.He urged the federal and provincial governments especially Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to make it mandatory for all school-going children to wear the face shields for protection against coronavirus as Pakistan cannot afford any further lapses.He also lauded the strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to contain coronavirus which showed unprecedented results compared to the developed countries in the world.Zahid Iqbal VP Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry who was a guest of honour also lauded the efforts and contribution of the company in earning good name worldwide for Pakistan in manufacturing PPE (personal protection equipment).He said that FPCCI will issue letter of appreciation and recognition to acknowledge their skill for developing international standards products.