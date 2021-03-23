What's new

Pakistan Male UAV official Specs

Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
5,784
6
4,839
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
Good optics, good munitions, and SATCOM and this thing will be a great UCAV.

Interesting, AESA for UAV? In theory you could install BVR missiles for engaging of enemy aircraft but the performance won't be as good as what can be achieved with fighter jets.


AESA radar development is also under progress in order to achieve independency and life cycle support and later on integrate the Radar in the target platforms like JF-17, MALE UAV and other systems.
 
Last edited:
Falcon26

Falcon26

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
2,093
4
5,608
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
1,596 kg MTOW. Nice!

@JamD It looks like PAC found a higher-rated engine versus the Anka-A and CH-4.

Basically,

NESCOM: "we got landing gear-"

AvRID: "we designed the largest Pakistani plane."

NESCOM: "...where do you live, sorry?"
Click to expand...
In terms of MTOW, where would this place the upcoming Pakistani drone, among global competitors?
 
RadarGudumluMuhimmat

RadarGudumluMuhimmat

FULL MEMBER
Mar 21, 2019
623
0
730
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
If PAC has the chance to buy PD170 or PD222, which he will, I laugh if he doesn't use them. Your friendly country has an engine that give 100 HP at 30k feet and can reach a maximum altitude of 40k, and you limit yourself to 25000 feet.
Let the Indian air defenses in Keshmir consider what can and cannot use.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 5, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom