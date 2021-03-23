Pakistan Male UAV official Specs

Good optics, good munitions, and SATCOM and this thing will be a great UCAV.



Interesting, AESA for UAV? In theory you could install BVR missiles for engaging of enemy aircraft but the performance won't be as good as what can be achieved with fighter jets.





AESA radar development is also under progress in order to achieve independency and life cycle support and later on integrate the Radar in the target platforms like JF-17, MALE UAV and other systems.