Pakistan Male UAV official Specs

1,596 kg MTOW. Nice!
In terms of MTOW, where would this place the upcoming Pakistani drone, among global competitors?1,596 kg MTOW. Nice!
@JamD It looks like PAC found a higher-rated engine versus the Anka-A and CH-4.
Basically,
NESCOM: "we got landing gear-"
AvRID: "we designed the largest Pakistani plane."
NESCOM: "...where do you live, sorry?"
Is this drone better than predator?1,596 kg MTOW. Nice!
@JamD It looks like PAC found a higher-rated engine versus the Anka-A and CH-4.
Basically,
NESCOM: "we got landing gear-"
AvRID: "we designed the largest Pakistani plane."
NESCOM: "...where do you live, sorry?"
The predator is a very old UAV, this drone is better yes in my opinion if the optics, and munitions are better.Is this drone better than predator?
What about reaper or global hawk?The predator is a very old UAV, this drone is better yes in my opinion if the optics, and munitions are better.
Not sure if this UAV has a SATCOM though to be honest.
Reaper is about 4000 pounds empty and a much higher payload capacity, and the Globalhawk is also much heavier as well.What about reaper or global hawk?
Probably a mistake given the shape in the picture, and given that it has similar size to Anka A (which has a a height of 11ft). Probably that 3ft is just clearance?Isn’t a height of 3ft a little short?