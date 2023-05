Olympus81 said: I will be a contrarian. There is power in silence. Click to expand...

Olympus81 said: Why would one announce about its nuclear capabilities and that too when the political temperature at home is at its peak? Click to expand...

PakAlp said: Is India trying to take advantage of the unrest in Pakistan? Click to expand...

You live in the civilized world. You do not understand the Brahmin mentality, where more screaming = more power and silence = weakness. This has led to multiple skirmishes in the past, where all out war was stopped by Pakistani nuclear weapons.India has made multiple statements threatening to invade Azad Kashmir, anti Muslim sentiment is spiraling out of control in India, saffron terror is on the rise, and India just conducted a large scale exercise where it flew UAVs within 1km of Pakistan (Pak's ADIZ is 10km into India IIRC).A message to those trying to take advantage of the internal turmoil.The situation isn't that bad now, we're just more aware of it due to social media. It was much worse in 1971, peak WOT, etc. and we pulled through.Indiais.Though I think this is in anticipation of 28th May.