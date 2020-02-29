Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Pakistan makes massive gains; While India slips further down
Thread starter
Chakar The Great
Start date
Today at 3:26 AM
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,012
0
1,905
Country
Location
Today at 3:26 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
From Pulwama to Abhinandan: How India Lost the Narrative War to Pakistan
crankthatskunk
Feb 29, 2020
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Mar 2, 2020
TNT
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
striver44
May 1, 2020
Replies
1
Views
323
May 1, 2020
striver44
#TrumpPandemic is Now Trending in American and Worldwide
Daniel808
Mar 24, 2020
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Apr 2, 2020
Daniel808
A leaf from History: India and the Breakup of Pakistan
fatman17
Dec 16, 2017
Replies
6
Views
766
Dec 16, 2017
PAKISTANFOREVER
Members Interview: AUSTERLITZ
WAJsal
Feb 19, 2017
2
3
4
Replies
55
Views
11K
Mar 9, 2017
Salik
S
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Iran arms embargo has officially been lifted by UN
Latest: Surenas
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Slumdog Street ''Sunils'' Have Gone Berserk!
Latest: CodeforFood
1 minute ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
''Renovated'' Nanguan mosque of China
Latest: W.11
5 minutes ago
China & Far East
Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions
Latest: skyshadow
5 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
P
It is a pure hand. It is absolutely blessed HAND. Kiss it.
Latest: Patriot forever
5 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: FuturePAF
41 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
JF-17B Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Armchair
Today at 3:42 AM
JF-17 Thunder
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Arsalan 345
Today at 3:41 AM
Pakistan Air Force
D
Pakistan's Service Rifle (G-3, Type-56) Replacement Competition 2016.
Latest: donkeykong
Today at 3:36 AM
Pakistan Army
V
Featured
India’s Test of Hypersonic missile and implications for Pakistan
Latest: vizier
Today at 2:01 AM
Pakistan Strategic Forces
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Slumdog Street ''Sunils'' Have Gone Berserk!
Latest: CodeforFood
1 minute ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
P
It is a pure hand. It is absolutely blessed HAND. Kiss it.
Latest: Patriot forever
5 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Bilawal demands COAS and DG ISI to investigate who abduct IG Sindh
Latest: Norwegian
16 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Urdu is not our language: Mahmood Khan Achakzai in PDM's Karachi gathering.
Latest: Dalit
20 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Finally, After 9 Years, US President Trump Gave a Clean Chit to Pakistan on Osma Bin Laden
Latest: Dalit
31 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
US Fifth Generation Target Drone to Begin Test Flights
Latest: Itachi
52 minutes ago
Air Warfare
BrahMos Supersonic Missile Successfully Test Fired From Navy's Stealth Destroyer
Latest: Mace
Today at 3:30 AM
Naval Warfare
India`s new Rafale fighter jets vs. China`s J-20?
Latest: That Guy
Today at 3:09 AM
Air Warfare
Given the rise of cheap, mass-produced, lightweight drones like the TB-2 in the Azerbaijan/Armenian war, what type of air defense would be most effect
Latest: That Guy
Today at 1:21 AM
Military Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Gomig-21
Yesterday at 11:29 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Iran arms embargo has officially been lifted by UN
Latest: Surenas
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions
Latest: skyshadow
5 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
How's the Arab Defence Industry compared to Regional Powers?
Latest: The SC
6 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Iranian Air Defense Systems
Latest: skyshadow
8 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
World Bank to provide $202m for improving food storage
Latest: mb444
18 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Menu
Log in
Register
Top