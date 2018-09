I don't see how the Pakistani government can compromise on critical issues that the Saudis want like deploying Pakistani troops in Yemen - not going to happen, especially given IK's clear statement about 'not fighting other peoples wars'.



Nor is Pakistan going to make an open enemy out of Iran, a neighbor with whom we have cultural and religious links, one that India is courting actively.



The Saudis did not support us in the FATF - nothing is going to change on the above two critical issues for them to suddenly start supporting Pakistan. If they invest in Pakistan, it will be solely because they see an opportunity to make a lot of money, and not because of any 'brotherly bonds' between the SA & Pakistan.

