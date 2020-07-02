What's new

Pakistan made tremendous efforts, sacrifice in fighting terrorism: China

Chanakyaa

Chanakyaa

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 17, 2009
6,438
-34
10,670
Country
India
Location
India
The Irony being

A Chinese Using "Trash Indian media" "INDIA TV" to show Positive News about "Pakistan".

Having said that, Its 200% true that Pakistan has really suffered a lot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
zakir Ullah Khan Garhi Chandan Forest Peshawar - Man Made Forest Chandan garhi Peshawar Pakistan Infrastructure & Development 1
D Is AML law so serious for Pakistan that it could overshadow other major progress of Pakistan made to comply with FATF? Pakistan Economy 23
ghazi52 Industry seeks ‘Made in Pakistan’ electric vehicles Pakistan Economy 61
LienNoir India's Israeli Made HERON UAVs Failed Against Pakistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 3
S Technology Landmark: Made In Pakistan Drones To Be Used In Surveillance Systems Countrywide. Technology & Science 0
Foxtrot Alpha Featured Pakistan-made drones to join fight against locusts Social & Current Events 5
Morpheus Pakistan-made drones to help battle locust swarms Pakistan Economy 2
Murgah (NRTC) announced on Tuesday that it has prepared Pakistan-made drones to tackle locust swarms Technology & Science 1
PDFChamp Featured End of globalization: Beginning of ‘made in Pakistan’ Infrastructure & Development 33
Muhammad Omar Made in Pakistan Ventilators Infrastructure & Development 20

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top