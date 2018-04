In Handguns Tags Darra Pakistan March 17, 2018 Nauman A Glock pistols have had a cult following in Pakistan from the day they landed on our shores. Watch any english movie and you will definitely see a cop sporting one. When the Army bought Glocks in some numbers, Glocks were unofficially declared as the world’s best handguns, in Pakistan. It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that no pistol has had a loyal following in Pakistan like the Glock and that Glocks have been highly overrated in Pakistan. That alone explains why a Glock 17 or 19 for instance which costs no more than $ 600 in the United States would sell for $ 2500 to $ 3500 depending on the demand and supply. And I have seen them selling for even more depending on the level of impatience of the buyer. And at one time I have also seen an original Glock 17 (gold plated) on sale for $ 5000 only.So it was few years ago that some enthusiastic entrepreneurs decided to make Glock copies here in Pakistan. I am not sure what happened behind the scenes but when the local Glocks hit the markets they sold like hot cakes. Sporting good looks and even if having half the reliability of a Glock at a mere $300 ~ 350 these things were an instant hit. So the pistol being reviewed here is a Glock 17 copy. Before I let the pictures do the talking about make quality and other things please have a look at the specs which aren’t very different from the original Glock 17.Caliber : 9 x 19Length: 204 mmHeight: 138 mmWidth: 30 mmTrigger: Safe actionBarrel length: 114 mmWeight: 710 grams (un loaded)Sights: FixedMag capacity: 17 rounds