I dont know what was the main reason behind Pak arranging this useless meeting but if it was purely on so called humanitarian basis then The person or institution in Pakistan who came up with this idea is to be blamed for all this drama even if its from indian side....i mean what were your expections from a country like India.how on earth can you expect anything from those people after 70 years of worst experience with them.

humanity? those bastards on other side has nothing to do with this word..now deal with it



i'm even in favour of banning hindu and sikh yatri from coming to Pak specialy after humilating bahaviour of terrormatta over pakistani medical visas

Click to expand...