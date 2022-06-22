Pakistan-made footballs to be used in World Cup​

.,.,Bio-based recycling material used in manufacturingJune 20, 2022Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said that the Al Rihla football, which is produced in Sialkot, would be used in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.Talking to the media on Sunday, the SCCI leader said a Sialkot-based leading exports firm produced the footballs which would be used officially in the upcoming World Cup, adding that this would bring great honour and pride to the city and Pakistan.Rafique said that it was third time that 'Forward Sports' would provide footballs for the FIFA World Cup. He added that the design of the football was inspired by the culture of Qatar.He said that as the world was currently moving towards sustainability, so bio-based recycling material was used in the football manufacturing. No solvent chemicals were used in the manufacturing, rather water-based chemicals which do not pollute the environment, he said.He said the ball, consisting of 20 panels, was declared one of the best footballs in the world. Traditionally, footballs for the World Cup were hand-stitched, until "thermos bonding," a new technology, was first introduced in the 2014 World Cup, he added.