‘Pakistan made a mistake’

"It's Pakistan’s mistake to have appeared there. They shouldn't have attended. They have shot themselves in the foot.”

‘Pakistan was grossly unprepared’

'Pakistan has a moral responsibility'

Analyst Zahid Hussain said the ICJ is not binding legally but morally.

'Our lawyers were inexperienced'

'Pakistan's case was weak'

'Consular access is the main issue’

“The question is not whether he should be hung the questions are different. The question is; whether he can get consular access,” Naqvi said.

'Why did Pakistan agree to the Jadhav case?'