Pakistan lost somewhere...💔

static.reuters.jpg


Mushy gone... RIP! إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون

He was the only man in the past 40 years who did something constructive for the people when it comes to employment (jobs creation) whether, in the IT industry, Telecom sector, Auto, Media, Fashion, Education, Sports, you name it... Just take an example, our Exports of goods and services (% of GDP) in his tenure were highest at 15+ and when he left it was 13... that was the highest till to date.. today is around 9% of GDP with the worst ever economy dip that has been done by this so-called criminal in the uniform of democracy aka PDM (brought by current egoist military establishment).

Musharaf's financial team successfully control $ with a sustainable economy for about 6+ years without any IMF & loans. Yes, he did blunders too esp for me, his three biggest blunders were giving NRO to the most criminal, traitor bagoora Nawaz Sharif (a man who single-handedly destroyed the entire fabric of society, system and politics from top to bottom), opening an unnecessary front in Baluchistan and allow Afghanis into Pakistan.

Another act that has done some serious damage to our internal system was installing retired officers in public dealing offices, domains, and entities. However, overall Mushy's tenure delivered what any real democracy does for its people to some extent. I have only seen our poor and middle-class living standards get better btw 2000-2007. Since then, we are literally *****up!

Pakistan and Pakistanis are struggling.... in and out both. The damage done by Bajwa's establishment ruined everything after re-installing these criminals. The act has done irreparable damage and puts some serious dent in the emotions, sympathy, love, affection, and pride in the hearts and minds of our nation for the armed forces.

Every institute is now badly exposed. With extreme uncertainty and ambiguity in the business and people to the core, I don't see any leadership here that gives my people hope about the country's future. So far, somehow Khan is the only one who still the sign of hope for many but....

I don't see anyone here who can handle the current economic crisis and could do any effective practical changes quite frankly. The system and the state is hijacked by some….

Pakistan lost somewhere...💔
 
Rest in peace man...

He took very difficult decisions due to the love he had for his country... if so many people weren't radicalised into being Qaida, Osama and Taliban fanboys, then no one would have to join the American war on terror.

At that time the Durrand line didn't even have any fencing, militants crossed freely whenever they liked. Anyone with a little military understanding knows it was considered a single war theatre, the war was always going to come to us.

This is a bitter reality, many pakistanis were radicalised terrorists and to save his country he made tough decisions.

He took the blame and hate but at the end he took his country out of the pile of shit it was in
 
Musharraf was the GOAT.

I blame Kiyani. We would have done well if we had continued with Musharraf until now and then handed the reins off to a democratic setup. Like South Korea’s Park, etc. the 15 years after him have been a disaster.
 
Rest in Peace. Inna lillahi wa illahi rajaoun. A real patriot and courageous general (which COAS would have stayed in Kargil, across enemy lines). Tried to push Pakistan in right direction but ultimately failed with NRO. Many good things for economy in his time. Pulled millions out of poverty. If he’s judged against Benazir he’s definitely better. If he’s judged against the group of thieving generals like Bajwa, he’s a star, a patriot.
 
I forgot to mention his other biggest giveaway was the local body system, but he backtracked it. Nonetheless, overall, he did more harm than good.

The US policy was a disaster too as I think someone like Gen Zia could have done better. President-wise, both Mushi and Zia were failures, but Zia was a greater.
 
I forgot to mention his other biggest giveaway was the local body system, but he backtracked it. Nonetheless, overall, he did more harm than good.

The US policy was a disaster too as I think someone like Gen Zia could have done better. President-wise, both Mushi and Zia were failures, but Zia was a greater.
How?

Can you explain how he did more than good?

Please don't tell me this is another US war on terror bla bla bla because your own pakistanis were blowing themselves up left and right, and praising and joining terrorist groups.

Drones were literally only thing to stop that shit even though they had significant collateral damage
 
I forgot to mention his other biggest giveaway was the local body system, but he backtracked it. Nonetheless, overall, he did more harm than good.

The US policy was a disaster too as I think someone like Gen Zia could have done better. President-wise, both Mushi and Zia were failures, but Zia was a greater.
I am specifically talk about the economic achievements esp the betterment of life of individual Pakistani… there are too much to say esp about his mil strategies and blunders byt here i am focusing in what that matters most for anyone at the end of the day “earning”, and yes mushy change it towards good rather bad.
 
I am specifically talk about the economic achievements esp the betterment of life of individual Pakistani… there are too much to say esp about his mil strategies and blunders byt here i am focusing in what that matters most for anyone at the end of the day “earning”, and yes mushy change it towards good rather bad.
yea we can pinpoint certain blunders like kargil and military strategy

but overall he made tough decisions for pakistan that were NEEDED, like drone strikes were a bitter reality but needed.

and he tried fixing other aspects too.

at least he saved the country where it mattered and took the blame from the low IQ jahils for the sake of his country. we lost a battle kargil but at least we didnt lose our country.

we can always go back to battle. but gettnig ur country back is not easy, near impossible.
 
I am specifically talk about the economic achievements esp the betterment of life of individual Pakistani… there are too much to say esp about his mil strategies and blunders byt here i am focusing in what that matters most for anyone at the end of the day “earning”, and yes mushy change it towards good rather bad.
Yes.. that is people's fundamental right whether it is martial law, democracy, theocracy, etc.

I am just saying that good things he did which has far-reaching consequences. Like, multiple media channels, NAB and local body system.

You are right that economic condition (aid or FDI) was better at his time.

Can you explain how he did more than good?
go through the other thread. tons of mistakes mentioned.

and nope.. we were not exploding each other before and drones were disastrous, jamia hafsa was a fiasco.
 
go through the other thread. tons of mistakes mentioned.

and nope.. we were not exploding each other before and drones were disastrous, jamia hafsa was a fiasco.
I would have loved for you to visit Waziristan before the drones started and seen for yourself what was going on :rofl: :rofl:

There was a stinky Arab terrorist next door named Osama alongside global jihadis of arab egyptian chechen ugihur origin...

Waziristan: let's go help them and make him our messiah

Pakistanis: shocked why Amreeka wants to control the pakistan side

also pakistanis: start blowing themselves up
 
One less traitor to deal with, thousands more to go. Unfortunately this is the
only way the Pakistani people will get justice.

Musharaf 2 biggest mistakes was to allow drone strikes on the people of Pakistan and also gave NRO
to Sharifs and Bhutto's.
 

