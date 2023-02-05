Pakistan lost somewhere...💔

Mushy gone... RIP! إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونHe was the only man in the past 40 years who did something constructive for the people when it comes to employment (jobs creation) whether, in the IT industry, Telecom sector, Auto, Media, Fashion, Education, Sports, you name it... Just take an example, our Exports of goods and services (% of GDP) in his tenure were highest at 15+ and when he left it was 13... that was the highest till to date.. today is around 9% of GDP with the worst ever economy dip that has been done by this so-called criminal in the uniform of democracy aka PDM (brought by current egoist military establishment).Musharaf's financial team successfully control $ with a sustainable economy for about 6+ years without any IMF & loans. Yes, he did blunders too esp for me, his three biggest blunders were giving NRO to the most criminal, traitor bagoora Nawaz Sharif (a man who single-handedly destroyed the entire fabric of society, system and politics from top to bottom), opening an unnecessary front in Baluchistan and allow Afghanis into Pakistan.Another act that has done some serious damage to our internal system was installing retired officers in public dealing offices, domains, and entities. However, overall Mushy's tenure delivered what any real democracy does for its people to some extent. I have only seen our poor and middle-class living standards get better btw 2000-2007. Since then, we are literally *****up!Pakistan and Pakistanis are struggling.... in and out both. The damage done by Bajwa's establishment ruined everything after re-installing these criminals. The act has done irreparable damage and puts some serious dent in the emotions, sympathy, love, affection, and pride in the hearts and minds of our nation for the armed forces.Every institute is now badly exposed. With extreme uncertainty and ambiguity in the business and people to the core, I don't see any leadership here that gives my people hope about the country's future. So far, somehow Khan is the only one who still the sign of hope for many but....I don't see anyone here who can handle the current economic crisis and could do any effective practical changes quite frankly. The system and the state is hijacked by some….Pakistan lost somewhere...💔