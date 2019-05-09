What's new

Pakistan loans, grants, aid and other facilities Updates.

Pakistan gets $4.5 Billion facility for oil LNG imports

Pakistan has secured a $4.5 billion worth of three-year trade financing facility from Jeddah-based Islamic Trade Corporation (ITFC) to cover import cost of crude, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
A formal financing framework agreement on the arrangement would be signed early next week here. The funds would be utilised under Annual Financing Plan of roughly $1.5bn each.

This trade financing arrangement is in addition to about $531 million already signed by Ministry of Economic Affairs with Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) for project financing of Mohmand dam, a couple of coal based projects besides a few hydropower projects including two in Azad Kashmir.

The ITFC’s financing would be utilised over three years (2021-23) by Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (Parco), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) for import of crude oil, refined petroleum products and LNG and help augment the country’s foreign currency reserves and provide resources to meet the oil import bill.



