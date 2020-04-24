What's new

Pakistan link to Paris knife attack emerges, at least one perpetrator reported to be of Pakistani origin

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
529
-11
474
Country
India
Location
India
A knife attack was reported in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Now, it is reported that at least one of the two suspects taken into custody by the Police hails from Pakistan. The individual is reported to be an 18-year old man.


As per reports, the Police had first indicated that they did not intend to conduct any further arrests after the first arrest was made. However, soon after, a second arrest was made by the Police. The arrest was made based on the description of the attacker provided by witnesses and victims. Two journalists associated with the Premieres Lignes news agency were injured during the attack. Their lives are not believed to be under threat.

The attack occurred near the Richard Lenoir Metro Station in Paris. Schools and care homes had been shut down in the area while the Police continued with the hunt for the perpetrators. It was also confirmed that a suspicious package was found at the spot. For people were injured in the attack. The attack occurred as the trial into the Charlie Hebdo attack in 2015 gets underway.

Widespread protests had erupted across the Muslim world after the french satirical magazine announced its decision to republish the cartoons of prophet Mohammed in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack against it in 2015 as the trial gets underway. Pakistan, where at least one of the perpetrators is believed to be from, saw tens of thousands march on the streets inciting violence against the magazine.
www.opindia.com

Paris knife attack: 18 year old with Pakistani origins arrested by Police

Pakistani link to the Paris knife attack on Friday emerges. The arrested suspect is reported to be an 18-uear old man. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
 
A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
529
-11
474
Country
India
Location
India
Seven detained after knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo offices
Published3 hours ago
Emergency services work at the site of the knife attack near the former Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris
IMAGE COPYRIGHTEPA
image captionThe attack happened outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo
Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, officials say.
A man armed with a meat cleaver wounded two people in the attack on Friday.
The main suspect, identified as an 18-year-old man of Pakistani origin, was arrested near the scene. Police said six others were in custody and being questioned.
The attack is being treated as a terrorist incident.
Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said it was "clearly an act of Islamist terrorism". He said police had underestimated the threat level in the area.
The attack came as a high-profile trial was under way of 14 people accused of helping two jihadists carry out the 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo, in which 12 people were killed.
Charlie Hebdo vacated its offices after the 2015 attack, and the building is now used by a television production company.
The two victims of Friday's attack have not been officially named but police said they were a man and woman who worked at the production company.
Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters at the scene - near Boulevard Richard-Lenoir - that their lives were not in danger.
Charlie Hebdo is now run from a secret location.
What do officials say happened?
In an interview with state broadcaster France 2 late on Friday, Mr Darmanin described the stabbing as "a new bloody attack against our country, against journalists".
"It's the street where Charlie Hebdo used to be. This is the way the Islamist terrorists operate," the interior minister said.
He said he had ordered security to be stepped up around synagogues this weekend for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
The main suspect has not been named, but Mr Darmanin said he arrived in the country three years ago "as an isolated minor" of Pakistani nationality.
The minister added that the suspect was not known for being radicalised, but had a previous arrest for carrying a screwdriver - and gave no details.
www.bbc.com

Seven detained after knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo offices

Two people were seriously wounded near the former offices of satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo.
www.bbc.com
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Aug 4, 2020
389
0
311
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Charlie Hebdo frankly can't hide forever. One day, they'll meet their fate, again. History repeats again. Charlie Hebdo know the consequences. I suggest they stop. I don't want anymore Frenchmen to dig their grave. We don't need anymore deaths. But these Islamaphobic French people desire further attacks. They want these attacks so they can justify their Islamaphobia. It is a disgusting world!
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
705
2
874
Country
India
Location
India
aryadravida said:
A knife attack was reported in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Now, it is reported that at least one of the two suspects taken into custody by the Police hails from Pakistan. The individual is reported to be an 18-year old man.


As per reports, the Police had first indicated that they did not intend to conduct any further arrests after the first arrest was made. However, soon after, a second arrest was made by the Police. The arrest was made based on the description of the attacker provided by witnesses and victims. Two journalists associated with the Premieres Lignes news agency were injured during the attack. Their lives are not believed to be under threat.

The attack occurred near the Richard Lenoir Metro Station in Paris. Schools and care homes had been shut down in the area while the Police continued with the hunt for the perpetrators. It was also confirmed that a suspicious package was found at the spot. For people were injured in the attack. The attack occurred as the trial into the Charlie Hebdo attack in 2015 gets underway.

Widespread protests had erupted across the Muslim world after the french satirical magazine announced its decision to republish the cartoons of prophet Mohammed in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack against it in 2015 as the trial gets underway. Pakistan, where at least one of the perpetrators is believed to be from, saw tens of thousands march on the streets inciting violence against the magazine.
www.opindia.com

Paris knife attack: 18 year old with Pakistani origins arrested by Police

Pakistani link to the Paris knife attack on Friday emerges. The arrested suspect is reported to be an 18-uear old man. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
Click to expand...
Why is the nationality being highlighted?
It's moronic to try to extrapolate the action of one to the entire, something that many here indulge in.

Shehr Abbasi said:
Charlie Hebdo frankly can't hide forever. One day, they'll meet their fate, again. History repeats again. Charlie Hebdo know the consequences. I suggest they stop. I don't want anymore Frenchmen to dig their grave. We don't need anymore deaths. But these Islamaphobic French people desire further attacks. They want these attacks so they can justify their Islamaphobia. It is a disgusting world!
Click to expand...
Reported.

Are you daft?

Nothing gives anyone the right to take a life except defence. The world's full of offensive material, doesn't give the likes of you to dictate what others can say. You don't want any more deaths? Why not implore extremists to forgo violence instead of preaching others about what they're allowed to say based on your " delicate sensibilities". Instead of hiding behind schadenfreude, have you no intellectual narrative to counter the vile one that you so quickly justify a violent response?

It's almost as if the faithful have forgotten their own scriptures, abundant upon abundant examples of Prophet of peace leading by example in exact such scenarios. Where do you derive such impertinence?
 
Last edited:
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Aug 4, 2020
389
0
311
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Krptonite said:
Nothing gives anyone the right to take a life except defence. The world's full of offensive material, doesn't give the likes of you to dictate what others can say. You don't want any more deaths? Why not implore extremists to forgo violence instead of preaching others about what they're allowed to say.
Click to expand...
Do you know anything about Charlie Hebdo 2015 attacks? That event is one of my expertise, I have followed that event extensively. I can assure you that this attack is not incited by so called "extremists".

The world is not full of offensive material. The Hebdo publishers were publishing notoriously disgusting & unprecedented comics that mocked my people & my religion at a nauseating level.

I guarantee you if comics of this manner were published against the Jews. They would immediately ban and arrest all of the people involved in producing them for hate crime.
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
705
2
874
Country
India
Location
India
Shehr Abbasi said:
They would immediately ban and arrest all of the people involved in producing them for hate crime.
Click to expand...
That's the catch isn't it, those who handle this by causing arrests and forbidding distribution of such materials vs. those who would kill everyone in the building for being there.

And you claim the killers not be to be extremists?:cuckoo:
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
705
2
874
Country
India
Location
India
Shehr Abbasi said:
The world is not full of offensive material. The Hebdo publishers were publishing notoriously disgusting & unprecedented comics that mocked my people & my religion at a nauseating level.
Click to expand...
Then reply in a manner befitting a member of a religion which came to civilise. You find the material offensive? Reply in kind, rebut, strike the intellectual capacity of men to reason between good and bad or better yet find out what God's messenger did in such circumstances and emulate him.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,597
-16
18,210
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
LOL Seven are caught, but these Indian rascals make the link with Pakistan.
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Aug 4, 2020
389
0
311
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Krptonite said:
That's the catch isn't it, those who handle this by causing arrests and forbidding distribution of such materials vs. those who would kill everyone in the building for being there.

And you claim the killers not be to be extremists?:cuckoo:
Click to expand...
The point is that when the make such materials against Muslims, the government doesn't do anything. They enjoy making fun of Muslim faith and culture. That is why those people devised a plan to kill the magazine makers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus Pakistan to launch int’l ferry service linking Iran, Iraq, UAE Pakistan Economy 10
beijingwalker Pakistan's PM: Our economic future is now linked to China Strategic & Foreign Affairs 16
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Featured Pakistan’s new Kashmir map links it to China, fuelling India’s fears of war with both Strategic & Foreign Affairs 21
beijingwalker Pakistan’s new Kashmir map links it to China, fuelling India’s fears of war with both Kashmir War 73
Clutch Featured US, five other nations want to link South & Central Asia! Will Pakistan Choose CPEC or "APEC"? Pakistan Economy 82
ghazi52 Pakistan to open Ghulam Khan border terminal with Afghanistan, link Russia Strategic & Foreign Affairs 19
ghazi52 Govt Plans to Link Pakistan With Middle East Infrastructure & Development 20
Aspen Pakistan-linked hackers target Indian diplomats in cyberattack under CRIMSON RAT program Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
W.11 History of Balochistan (Pakistan) and its links to South Asia Pakistan History 2
N.Siddiqui India's attempt to link coronavirus to Muslims and Pakistan has 'failed badly': DG ISPR COVID-19 Coronavirus 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top