Pakistan, like India, won't bow to Western pressure – PM Khan​

Prime Minister Imran Khan has again blasted foreign powers that tried to pressure Pakistan to sever ties with Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, vowing to continue making sovereign policy decisions that are in the best interests of his nation and people.Khan said about his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, addressing a public gathering in the town of Dargai on Sunday.The prime minister explained why he refused to join the international chorus condemning Russia for its attack on Ukraine, saying that Pakistan would have gained nothing by complying with the demand. The diplomats representing nearly two dozen missions, including EU countries along with Japan, Switzerland, Canada, the UK and Australia,in a March 1 letter, he added.Imran Khan faces a no-confidence vote this week, after he lost his parliamentary majority following multiple defections from his party.