Question: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting United States, can you please officially confirm the dates of his visit?Secondly, what is the agenda and composition of delegation for this visit? (Mr. Mateen Haider - G-News)Supplementary Questions: What are Pakistan’s expectations from this trip? (Khawaja Nayyar Iqbal - Media Today)Answer: At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Washington and hold a meeting with President Trump on 22 nd July 2019. Agenda of the meeting is being developed through diplomatic channels. A detailed curtain raiser will be issued before the visit. The focus would be to refresh the bilateral relationship.