Armoured VehiclesSo since the previous thread by me lost my interest so decided to make a new thread covering all the armored vehicles used by Pak LEA's.Includes only those vehicles in service and only pictures of the vehicles in Pakistan.Used extensively throughout pakistan , its being replaced by newer versions of mohafiz.Used only by KPK police a relatively modern and good looking vehicle , it was seen in action during the attack on Agricultural Directorate in Peshawar in 2017.A indigenously made APC it is in service with multiple units in Sindh , and has been used for transporting HVT to courts and in action in inner sindh.Yet another version of HIT mohafiz's early variants it has been seen in use in sindh and Punjab.Yet another modern APC , a dozen were ordered by KPK police and have been used in ops in the area.A US provided APC , it is in service with Punjab & Balochistan, has been used extensively to transfer HVTs.Only used by SSU in Sindh.Used extensively throughout Pakistan along with early variants of mohafiz , only select vehicles in service , some vehicles have modified by replacing the entire body except chasis and changing it into newer mohafiz models by local companies.Used by Punjab police , it is now extremely old and probably not in service , it was also used during attack on Police Academy .A rare APC , not much is known except that it is based on HIT Mohafiz's Early version.Built by cavalier group it is being used for base security by LEAs & Armed forces.Current gen Mohafiz , being used extensively throughout pakistan , the current backbone of LEA's. Used in combat throughout pakistan , including balochistan.Any other Vehicles i may have missed , do tell me,Heavy armoured vehicles such as APC Talha , M113 , HIT Dragoon , BRDM-2 & BTR-70 will be covered later on.