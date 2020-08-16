Pakistan learns the cost of an alliance with China Wedded to Beijing, Islamabad has discovered it could be difficult to get out.

Wedded to Beijing, Islamabad has discovered it could be difficult to get out.BY SAIM SAEEDMarch 3, 2021 8:00 pmProtests, massive debt, dwindling cash reserves. Those are the consequences of Pakistan’s increasing reliance on China - but the country has still decided it’s all worth it.It’s not what Pakistan anticipated when it happily embraced a $ 60 billion handout from China in 2013, when the countries formalized the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of Beijing’s international infrastructure strategy known as the Belt and Road Initiative. Initially, the realignment with Beijing seemed a win-win situation, as the cash-strapped South Asian country drifted away from its traditional ally: the United States.Beyond the geostrategic satisfaction of outflanking India, the traditional mutual archenemy of both China and Pakistan, there have been plenty of tangible economic benefits too.Thanks to Chinese money and expertise, Pakistan has added more electricity to its faltering grid and is now better connecting its own cities with new roads and public transit systems. In international forums, Islamabad has a more reliable backer than the U.S., especially when it comes to the issue Pakistan cares about most: berating India.“They’re all in,” said Uzair Younus, a U.S.-based consultant who hosts a podcast on Pakistan’s economy, referring to Islamabad’s alliance with Beijing. There is broad consensus that this the path forward for the country.For Pakistan, the alliance has also meant relying on China for everything from fighter jets to coronavirus vaccines. In January, Islamabad said it would receive a "gift" of 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. It is currently in talks with Beijing to secure more doses of both the Sinopharm vaccine and the Cansino vaccine.“We… value our unassailable friendship and strategic partnership,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said last year.The U.S. has had some cautious words about Pakistan's deepening romance with Beijing. A State Department spokesperson said Washington remained “concerned that some CPEC projects lack transparency and impose unsustainable levels of debt on Pakistan, with Chinese state-owned enterprises benefitting disproportionately.”It’s not just the Americans who are worried. Many Pakistanis also observe that the alliance has been exacting on their country’s resources, people and international reputation.