Pakistan learns the cost of an alliance with China

Feb 20, 2021
Pakistan learns the cost of an alliance with China
Wedded to Beijing, Islamabad has discovered it could be difficult to get out.

BY SAIM SAEED
March 3, 2021 8:00 pm

Protests, massive debt, dwindling cash reserves. Those are the consequences of Pakistan’s increasing reliance on China - but the country has still decided it’s all worth it.

It’s not what Pakistan anticipated when it happily embraced a $ 60 billion handout from China in 2013, when the countries formalized the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of Beijing’s international infrastructure strategy known as the Belt and Road Initiative. Initially, the realignment with Beijing seemed a win-win situation, as the cash-strapped South Asian country drifted away from its traditional ally: the United States.

Beyond the geostrategic satisfaction of outflanking India, the traditional mutual archenemy of both China and Pakistan, there have been plenty of tangible economic benefits too.

Thanks to Chinese money and expertise, Pakistan has added more electricity to its faltering grid and is now better connecting its own cities with new roads and public transit systems. In international forums, Islamabad has a more reliable backer than the U.S., especially when it comes to the issue Pakistan cares about most: berating India.

“They’re all in,” said Uzair Younus, a U.S.-based consultant who hosts a podcast on Pakistan’s economy, referring to Islamabad’s alliance with Beijing. There is broad consensus that this the path forward for the country.

For Pakistan, the alliance has also meant relying on China for everything from fighter jets to coronavirus vaccines. In January, Islamabad said it would receive a "gift" of 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. It is currently in talks with Beijing to secure more doses of both the Sinopharm vaccine and the Cansino vaccine.

“We… value our unassailable friendship and strategic partnership,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said last year.

The U.S. has had some cautious words about Pakistan's deepening romance with Beijing. A State Department spokesperson said Washington remained “concerned that some CPEC projects lack transparency and impose unsustainable levels of debt on Pakistan, with Chinese state-owned enterprises benefitting disproportionately.”

It’s not just the Americans who are worried. Many Pakistanis also observe that the alliance has been exacting on their country’s resources, people and international reputation.

Pakistan learns the cost of an alliance with China

Wedded to Beijing, Islamabad has discovered it could be difficult to get out.
Please put your house in-order, there are protest in Pakistan on that issue or not; not relevant to India; take care for protesting farmers at your end.
Jealousy has no limits ... !
 
:coffee: Fake News and false narrative , just a sad attempt to spread propaganda material on PDF which has no head or tail argument

Only purpose is to spread confusion

Reality
  • Pakistan has attained massive increase in Electricity Production
  • Electricity Buses are next on Agenda in Pakistan
  • We are also adopting 5G Technology
  • We will also be enjoying a dedicated Internet connectivity
  • Yuge potential in China-Pakistan Trade
  • We are now a massive Coal Production Nation
  • Major player in global Trade
  • Massive improvements all sectors
  • Massive investment coming ahead from Middle East
  • Fantastic Roshan Digital Account , for Investment in Pakistan
  • We are already #4 in Milk Production
  • With China's help we will be also making gains in Meat Processing and refrigeration & export
  • Pink Salt now we sell it "Made it Pakistan" tag which will generate massive revenue
  • Pakistan's Textile Sector is fully revived 100% operational with import of new machinery on cards

Past Debt have been due to excessive Imports

Pakistan is not looks up to India in any form , India will self destruct like a Time Bomb because it has no future due to the extremist controlling it's ranks in upper government
 
Propaganda article with a one liner at the end of the article.

Hindu Extremist India and the US have yet to learn and fully understand that ordinary Pakistanis have a lot of love and respect for China.

Ordinary Pakistani people are not aware of neither interested in hearing anything negative about China while it's totally the opposite for the US. Get used to it.
 
Post is misleading.
 
$ 60 billion handout
Handout? This gave the Writer's biased from the get go. No need to waste time on stupidity since only a moron would refer to it as a handout. Fact of the matter is it was the West that was giving handouts to the corrupts to gain influence with no intention on capacity building. Like the famous saying goes GIVE A MAN a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for his life time. Chinese are doing the later with capacity building and that is what pains the West. India is just being a Bitch.
 
Well it make a assumption that the import/export debt accumulated over 10 years , is somehow connected to Chinese Pakistan , 1000 year alliance

Very misleading it is just shameful how these articles are allowed to appear on internet and then in order to make them appear more credible the Bots spread these articles on PDF with anticipation people will click on these useless articles

Then they is the domain name ending in ".edu" for education as if it is a scholarly site :rofl:
 
