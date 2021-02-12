What's new

Pakistan Launches 'North Air' To Boost Tourism

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
1621780837603.png



To boost tourism, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday issued TPRI (Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration) license to a newly launched private airline named North Air.


As per details, the privately launched new airline is planned to operate flights for Gilgit, Skardu, Chitral and Gwadar.

Initially, the airline will operate flights between Islamabad-Gilgit, Islamabad-Skardu, Islamabad-Chitral and Islamabad-Gwadar. The head office of the private airline was established at New Islamabad Airport.

Recently, the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had commenced direct flights from Lahore to northern areas.

The PIA using Airbus A-320 aircraft for Skardu flight operation and the fare of one person is Rs7500.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also announced to operate weekly two flights from Karachi to Skardu to facilitate tourists.
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

May 27, 2018
Lets hope the planes and airfields are equipped with the latest and most modern landing systems possible in those areas - one wrong move and you will be toast.
 
bafxet

bafxet

Sep 13, 2015
A direct air link from Karachi to northern area should also be established.
 
Kingslayerr

Kingslayerr

Sep 16, 2019
bafxet said:
A direct air link from Karachi to northern area should also be established.
PIA has started karachi-skardu flight's. North star will surely expand to karachi and lahore. Last week some airline called Jinnah or something also got certification from CAA to start operations, anyone have any info about that airline?
 
