Pakistan launches digital registration system to facilitate Pakistani diaspora in China

By Zafar Hussain | Gwadar Pro Aug 20, 2022



ISLAMABAD, August 20 (Gwadar Pro)- Pakistan launched a digital registration system for Pakistanis based in China on Friday.

Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque inaugurated a QR code-based registration system to further facilitate Pakistani community members across China.

Addressing the audience, Haque said that the government and the embassy had been making efforts to further improve facilities for the Pakistani Diaspora in China.

He said that the newly inaugurated system would streamline interaction with the community, and improve consular services.

“The objective of this initiative is to seek their valuable inputs in improving community services,” ambassador mentioned.
Senior diplomats, members of Pakistani community, businessmen and students attended the ceremony.

