Pakistan launches data portal for PSDP projects Projects worth Rs1.1 trillion go online to ensure transparency

Projects worth Rs1.1 trillion go online to ensure transparencyFederal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ashan Iqbal has officially launched Pakistan’s pioneering Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) portal, during an event..For the first time in the country’s history, the data of projects (ongoing and previous year) worth Rs1.1 trillion has been made available at PSDP portal which has been formally launched for the citizens to ensure transparency.The event was attended by the Additional Secretary Planning Ministry, Members Planning Commission, Chairman of Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission SUPARCO and other stakeholders.It is noted that the PSDP, which constitutes the Federal Development Budget, serves as a crucial framework for the government’s development agenda, setting sectoral and regional priorities under the national plan.This strategic move aims to harness the potential of digital technologies to enhance transparency, improve governance, and promote public awareness of the government’s development course and priorities.Through the digital platform, citizens will have greater insight into the development projects being undertaken across the country. It enables them to understand the objectives, scope, and impact of each project, promoting public engagement and participation.Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed this initiative a ‘landmark’ in the country’s history which will ensure the transparency in the PSDP projects while engaging the citizens directly through this portal.“The initiative will help to eliminate the trust deficit between the state and citizen which remained weak in the past, remarked the Minister, while highlighting several initiatives taken by the incumbent government since it came into power in April 2020.The Planning Ministry has recently launched ‘5Es framework for the country’s development while focusing on Exports, Energy E- Pakistan, Environment and Equity.This vital step towards digitalization aligns with the vision of an E-Pakistan under the ‘5Es Framework to Turnaround Pakistan’ and underscores the commitment of the Planning Ministry to leverage technology for the betterment of our nation,“ remarked the Minister.Notably, the online portal provides an interactive map interface, allowing users to visualize the geographical spread of projects.The users can search for projects by location, view project profiles, and gain a comprehensive understanding of the development initiatives in specific areas.