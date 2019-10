Pakistan's banking sector used to be one of the most advanced in the Islamic world in early 90's. When USSR was broken into pieces, most of central asian countries contacted Pakistan to help establish their banking system on modern lines post USSR. However, as usual, the corrupt duo of PPP and PMLn destroyed the banking sector through corruption and by opening the very low quality and unregulated banks like Bank of Punjab, Bank of Sindh with the main purpose of money laundering. And BTW, the establishment of the time was equally responsible so it is not just the politicians rather the businessmen, bureaucracy, judiciary and even some individuals in the military all were basking in sunshine of money laundering.



Now, thanks to FATF they have been shoved a large stick up theirs so now the stuff is getting rectified and it will in fact help Pakistan a lot. That's why I often say that FATF is a blessing in disguise. If it was not for the FATF, I'm very positive that a new NRO would have already been offered by the establishment to the corrupt politicians and businessmen but FATF is the biggest hurdle after IK in the way of their wish.

